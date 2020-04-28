Soapbox Gallery Streams Live Shakuhachi Concert

Second in a series of concerts at Soapbox Gallery devoted to music of the Japanese bamboo flute. BREATHING PEACE II James Nyoraku Schlefer, Shakuhachi, Thursday, May 7, 7:00PM. Performance will be live streamed from Soapbox Gallery, 636 Dean St., Brooklyn, NY. Suggested $10 donation - HERE 50% of proceeds will go to Doctors Without Borders.

Shakuhachi Master James Nyoraku Schlefer will perform the second in a series of concerts devoted to traditional music for shakuhachi, the Japanese bamboo flute. Long associated with Zen Buddhist meditation practice, the haunting and powerful sounds of the bamboo flute bring a calmness to the environment. Together the performer and audience create the time and space for breathing and contemplation.

Life-long Brooklyn resident James Nyoraku Schlefer is a Grand Master of the Japanese shakuhachi flute. He is a virtuoso performer of traditional and contemporary music, an esteemed teacher in the Kinko school, and a ground-breaking composer.

Nyoraku Sensei's efforts promote and sustain traditional shakuhachi music through performances, lecture/demonstrations, residencies, and concert programming. His original compositions forge new ground with contemporary works for both Japanese and Western instruments and ensembles. In 2015, he was honored by Musical America International as one of the "30 Top Professionals and Influencers." www.nyoraku.com The shakuhachi is an end-blown Japanese flute made of bamboo. It was originally played as a form of Zen meditation practice by the Fuke School of Buddhism. This special music has been passed down from teacher to student for many centuries.





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You