Sarasota Orchestra Receives Grant From Gulf Coast Community Foundation

By: Jan. 08, 2024

In honor of their 75th Anniversary season, Gulf Coast Community Foundation (Gulf Coast) has awarded Sarasota Orchestra a $60,000 Arts Appreciation Grant to provide core support for its 2023-24 concert season. This grant was made possible through the Elizabeth Miller Charitable Fund at Gulf Coast Community Foundation. With an additional $15,000 granted in celebration of their 75th anniversary, Gulf Coast's generous support will help fund several of Sarasota Orchestra's most impactful events: the Saturday Great Escapes series, the annual Sarasota Orchestra Brunch to support education programming, and the 2023-2024 Special Concert & Gala event featuring conductor Peter Oundjian and pianist Garrick Ohlsson. This brings Gulf Coast's total support of Sarasota Orchestra to $75,000 for the year.”

“Sarasota Orchestra is honored to partner with Gulf Coast Community Foundation again this season, bringing world-class music and music education to our shared community,” said the Orchestra's President and CEO Joseph McKenna. “The fact that the Orchestra has reached the distinguished milestone of 75 years of performing is a testament to both our organization and the tremendous support of our community. Gulf Coast plays an integral part in supporting the arts in our region and ensuring that donors' philanthropic goals are fulfilled.”

Sarasota Orchestra's 2023-2024 programming features a broad array of musical genres in five different series: Masterworks, Discoveries, Pops, Great Escapes and Chamber Soirées. The Great Escapes series, supported in part by Gulf Coast Community Foundation, presents themed programs showcasing light classical and pops music.  The 2023-2024 Pops series, also supported by Gulf Coast, featured the tremendously popular presentation of Star Wars: A New Hope back in October, with the Orchestra performing the iconic soundtrack live as the movie played in its entirety on the big screen.

Alongside its concert series, the Orchestra's extensive education offerings include the Sarasota Youth Orchestras, Summer Music Camp, and Young Artists Competition. Many alumni of these award-winning programs have become performers with major symphony orchestras throughout the country, including Sarasota Orchestra.

“Gulf Coast is honored to support Sarasota Orchestra as they transform our region by bringing worldclass musicians with pristine performances and an acclaimed education program year after year,” said Gulf Coast's President | CEO Phillip Lanham. “We are passionate about carrying out donors' legacies, including the Elizabeth Miller Charitable Fund. Miller left her legacy gift through Gulf Coast to provide support to local music education programs. The funds continue to make an impact today. We are also thrilled to celebrate Sarasota Orchestra's 75th anniversary as they engage, educate, and enrich our community through high-quality, live musical experiences.”

To learn more about Sarasota Orchestra's 2023-2024 season and programs, visit www.SarasotaOrchestra.org.

Sarasota Orchestra is celebrating 75 years of performances that move, delight, and inspire music-lovers across the region and visitors from around the world. Each year, the 76-member Orchestra performs more than 100 classical, pops, chamber music, and community outreach concerts. Sarasota Orchestra's mission also extends to music education, including its acclaimed Sarasota Youth Orchestra programs and the world-renowned Sarasota Music Festival. For further information, please visit www.SarasotaOrchestra.org.


Headquartered in Venice, Fla. and with a second office in downtown Sarasota, Fla., Gulf Coast Community Foundation has transformed the region through bold and proactive philanthropy for over 25 years. Serving the needs of the region as a partner in philanthropy and leader in community initiatives, Gulf Coast has surpassed granting $536 million in the areas of: health and human services, civic and economic development, education, arts and culture, and the environment. Gulf Coast was named one of the “Best Nonprofits To Work For” nationally by The NonProfit Times in 2010, 2011, 2017, 2020, 2021, and 2023. To learn more visit GulfCoastCF.org.



