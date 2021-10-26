Sarasota Orchestra Announces 2021-2022 Harmony Gallery Artists

Today Sarasota Orchestra announced four artists who will present their works at the Orchestra's Harmony Gallery during the 2021-2022 season, as well as two honorable mentions. The Harmony Gallery features local artists showcasing their work in solo exhibitions throughout the Orchestra's season.

These juried exhibitions feature artists with mediums ranging from painting and mixed media to photography. Twenty-five percent of all proceeds from the sale of the artwork benefit Sarasota Orchestra. The exhibits invite patrons to explore the collaboration between the visual and performing arts. This year's roster includes two artists whose exhibitions were postponed due to the pandemic.

2021 - 2021 Harmony Gallery Schedule

Alissa Silvers

Exhibition Titled: Poolside

Medium: Mixed media

About: Alissa "LISS" Silvers is best known for her combination of abstract art and expressive portrait illustrations. She was born and raised in Münchwilen, Switzerland, and is now based in Sarasota, Florida. Liss' work is a personal expression of the many places she has been and the people she has met. She brings a subtle and modern feel to her paintings through a unique balance of color compositions and inspiring portraits. Viewing her abstract, dynamic and harmonic works of art is an exciting kinetic experience. Her artworks are displayed in both private and public collections in Florida and Switzerland. The primary medium she uses is acrylic on canvas.

Exhibit Dates: September 14 - November 30

Public Reception: Wednesday, October 27, from 5:00 - 6:30 pm

Lori Childers

Exhibition Titled: New Paintings 2020-2021

Medium: Oil painting

About: Lori is interested in the area between abstract and representative art. Her work has some recognizable elements like a bridge, a figure, a landscape and some natural perspective, but also uses abstract elements to create a moment that takes the viewer into a new imaginative space. She finds the landscapes around the state of Florida endlessly inspiring.

Exhibit Dates: December 1 - January 31

Public Reception: Wednesday, December 8, from 5:00 - 6:30 pm

Cynthia Barbanera-Wedel

Exhibition Titled: Feathered Florida

Medium: Photography

About: Cindy Barbanera-Wedel's photography has been characterized as both elegant and vivid. A native Floridian, Cindy's heart has always been in South Florida. As a self-taught photographer who is passionate about the unique beauty of Florida, Cindy strives to capture Florida as she sees it, envisioning the lush subtropical landscape with birds as the centerpiece. Her photographs have been displayed in numerous locations from Naples to Bradenton, and she was recently published as a commended artist in the International Bird Photographer of the Year Collection 6 book. As a lifelong bird lover, Cindy is excited to share the unique personalities and allure of our avian neighbors.

Exhibit Dates: February 1 - March 21

Public Reception: Thursday, February 3, from 5:00 - 6:30 pm

Tony Reinemann

Exhibition Titled: Night Gallery

Medium: Oil painting

About: Inspired by Hopper, Renaissance Perspective and Film Noir, Tony Reinemann has created vivid, eccentric, nighttime portraits of his hometown NYC for more than 35 years. A graduate of the School of Visual Arts where he received the Rhodes Family Award for Excellence in Arts. Tony's works have been shown at the National Academy of Design, the Whitney Museum of American Art and in a variety of galleries. Additionally, Tony has worked extensively in the field of illustration and digital imagery. His creativity has been displayed in prominent advertising campaigns for leading global consumer products. Tony now resides in Sarasota, FL.

Exhibit Dates: March 22 - May 27

Public Reception: Thursday, March 24, from 5:00 - 6:30 pm

Honorable Mentions:

Cosette Kosiba, Pastels

Jim Stewart, Oil painting and ink

The Harmony Gallery is located in the atrium of the Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center at 709 North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota, FL. The exhibitions are free and open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, as well as during concerts and other special events that take place in the Symphony Center's Holley Hall. Due to Covid-19, masks are currently required in the Symphony Center. Safety protocols for concerts as per the #SafeArtsSarasota coalition will also be in effect at artist receptions.

For more information about Harmony Gallery visit https://www.sarasotaorchestra.org/about/community/harmony-gallery.