Sarasota Concert Association Announces Violinist Sarah Chang And Pianist Julio Elizalde To Replace The English Chamber Orchestra On March 12

Sarah Chang is an accomplished recital and chamber musician, performing with such artists as Pinchas Zukerman and Yo-Yo Ma.

Feb. 21, 2023  

The Sarasota Concert Association today announced that world-renowned violinist Sarah Chang and pianist Julio Elizalde will perform a recital on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:30 pm at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

This concert, part of the Sarasota Concert Association's Great Performers Series, will replace the English Chamber Orchestra, which has postponed their U.S. concert tour, due to visa issues.

Recognized as one of the foremost violinists of our time, Sarah Chang has performed with the most esteemed orchestras, conductors, and accompanists, and continues to dazzle audiences with her technical virtuosity and refined emotional depth. In addition to her performances with orchestras including the Chicago Symphony, Boston Symphony, and Cleveland Orchestra, Sarah Chang is an accomplished recital and chamber musician, performing with such artists as Pinchas Zukerman and Yo-Yo Ma.

Praised as a musician of "compelling artistry and power," American pianist Julio Elizalde has performed throughout the world, and tours internationally with renowned violinists, including Sarah Chang.

VIOLINIST SARAH CHANG AND PIANIST JULIO ELIZALDE

Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 7:30 pm

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Bartok Romanian Folk Dances

Brahms Sonata No. 3 in D minor

Franck Sonata in A Major

Tickets, from $30, available at SCAsarasota.org or the Box Office at (941) 966-6161

Those patrons who currently have tickets to the cancelled English Chamber Orchestra concert, can use their same tickets for the Sarah Chang concert.

The Sarasota Concert Association (SCA) is a nonprofit organization that fosters greater appreciation for world-class classical music by offering the community two engaging concert series. The Great Performers Series, in its 78th season, brings world-renowned orchestras, recitalists and chamber groups to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and the Riverview Performing Arts Center. Music Matinees feature outstanding regional artists in free community concerts at Beatrice Friedman Symphony Center. Special Events are presented in other venues throughout the region. For more information about SCA, visit www.SCAsarasota.org.




