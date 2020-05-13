San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra Has Received a $19,000 Grant

The San Bernardino Sun has reported that The California Arts Council announced a $19,000 grant for the San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra as part of its Arts Exposure program.

"We are thrilled with this opportunity," said Executive Director Dr. Anne Viricel. "These performances are incredibly important to the cultural vitality of our community and it is only through generous grants like this that we are able to provide them."

San Bernardino Symphony Orchestra Music Director and Conductor, Maestro Anthony Parnther shared his excitement about the new season:

"We've deepened our classical palette in 2020 by opening the doorway for the keystone works of Ravel, Strauss, Mozart, Prokofiev, Tchaikovsky, Grieg, and Beethoven,"

Concerts are planned for the season, however, nothing is set in stone due to the health crisis.

