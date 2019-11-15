Salon/Sanctuary Concerts to Present CARTHAGE CONQUER'D

The Salon/Sanctuary Concertsfall season closes with music of Cavalli, Couperin, DeVisée, Legrenzi, Montéclair, and Purcell, in alternation with traditional North African Taksim improvisations in this original program previously presented by the Sorbonne and NYU Villa La Pietra in Florence, Italy.

The capital of Tunisia was once the legendary city of Carthage. Its Queen Dido, loved then abandoned by Aeneas on his mission to found Rome, inspired countless musical masterworks from the baroque era to Berlioz.

This concert alternates baroque cantatas and arias dedicated to the Carthaginian Queen with the Arabic form of improvisation known as Taksim, as two ensembles - one baroque and the other North African, share a stage, offering a new hearing of Dido the misused monarch and the site of Northern Africa as both exploited resource and object of fantasy in the Western European mythscape.

WHAT:



Carthage Conquer'd: Dreams of Tunis in the Baroque Imagination

WHEN:



Thursday, December 12th

8:00pm

WHERE:



The Players Club

16 Gramercy Park South

NY, NY 10003

FOR TICKETS:



Go to http://www.salonsanctuary.org or call 1 888 718-4253

WHO:



Ensemble Aeneid

Jessica Gould, soprano

Mary Riccardi & Dongmyung Ahn, violins

Christa Patton, recorders & baroque harp

Arash Noori, theorbo

John Mark Rozendaal, viola da gamba

Gwendolyn Toth, harpsichord

Fatima Gozlan, ney

Brian Prunka, oud





