SALT Premieres Tomorrow From Harvard Music Association and Emmanuel Music

To celebrate the Beethoven year without re-roasting chestnuts, Harvard Music Association and Emmanuel Music have built a program around the master's rarely played Scottish and Irish folksongs set to piano trio accompaniment.

These take the domestic sometimes to majestic heights, but not so majestic to warrant 90 minutes thereof. Thus, the companies have added the final presto movement of the opus one number one piano trio and the immortal song cycle, An die ferne Geliebte.

The HMA Commissions Committee and its chair Scott Wheeler commissioned Julian Grant for a companion piece. His "Salt" for SATB and piano trio both complements and contrasts with the Beethoven.



Beethoven: An die ferne Geliebte, op. 98, a cycle of six songs

Julian Grant: Salt (Commissioned by HMA, world premiere)

Beethoven: Piano Trio in E-flat Major, op. 1, no. 1 - Finale: Presto

Beethoven: Ten Scottish and Irish songs with piano trio:

Duncan Gray, WoO 156/2

The Sweetest Lad Was Jamie, op. 108/5

Behold My Love, How Green the Groves, op. 108, no. 9

The Lovely Lass of Inverness, op. 108/8

Womankind, WoO 156/8

What Shall I Do, WoO 152/6

The Dream, WoO 155/14

On the Massacre of Glencoe, WoO 152/5

Lochnagar, WoO 156/9

Auld Lang Syne, WoO 156/11