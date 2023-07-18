Review: THE GUITAR WORKS OF ROBERT W. BUTTS at Elegia Classics

Stanley Alexandrowicz new CD: “Guitar Works of Robert W. Butts” is an evocative collection of highly melodic and rhythmic works.   Butts’ compositional style represents a delicate balance of traditional formal construction and immense creative spontaneity. 

The delightful collection of solo guitar setting possesses a general sense that is unmistakably traditional, yet it also contains a distinctly contemporary  feeling, with more than a few clearly modernist touches.  In fact,  the album gives the overall impression of a carefully curated concert program, rather than simple a collection of pieces.

Beginning with the “Early Morning Suite,’ Butts allows his passion for Bach to bleed through.  Once again, the construction is traditional – the specific voicing, more modern.   The Baroque-sounding melodies of the Bouree and the Minuet give a timeless feeling to the work, as the lines never quite settle into repetitions, but rather continually spiral out into more complex creations.

In order to be effective, Baroque solo guitar is reliant upon the soloist’s ability to maintain clear melodic flow, remain rhythmically consistent, all the while, managing the piece’s interwoven bass parts.  Mr. Alexandrowicz is completely up to the challenge.  His virtuosity with complex material combines with his ability to communicate it in a tender, meaningful manner, to create a unique listening experience.

The finale of the Suite is a horse of a different color.  More Latin in flavor with crunchy, challenging harmonies pouring forth through an unrelentingly furious onslaught of triplets. The movement alternates and combines distinctive solo melodies with a contrapuntal interplay.  

The second selection is the Canti di Venezia, inspired by the composer’s visits to the legendary, watery city.   The first movement begins with an interesting series of resonant droning bass notes (well below the normal guitar range – down-tuned perhaps?)  The movement begins with a sunny  “Morning” melody that evolves into what the composer calls: “Aqua Alta” a more tempestuous section, before returning to the placid home of the first section to close the movement.

The second movement: “Gondolier Song” also has a bit of a Latin feel, and much like the first movement, the Gondolier song also features an A/B/A structure, drifting into a different time and rhythm in the center before returning to the main theme to close the piece.

The closing section of the piece: “Masquerade” is a fittingly effervescent journey of cascading arpeggios, that call to mind Carnevale.

Mr. Alexandrowicz commissioned one of the works on the CD, the Tombeau in Memoriam Vaclav Kucera.  Kucera was a 20th century, Czech composer of many masterful guitar works (several of which Mr.  Alexandrowicz debuted).

The Tombeau is a truly unique piece (in fact is feels a bit out of place on the disc).  It is a deliciously evocative, episodic piece, free-flowing in structure, featuring a range of highly contrasted moods, angular rhythms and interesting use of harmonics.  It is by far the most modern-feeling work in the collection with a definite air of spontaneity and contemporary voicings.

The final work is Impressiones insiradas por las pintuas de Luis Martinez Piar (Impressions inspired by the painting of Luis Martinez Piar). This piece is easily the most traditional composition of the disc.  It’s four movements feature a Serenade followed by three traditional Spanish dances: A Habanera, a Sarabande and concluding with a Bolero.   The four pieces showcase Mr. Alexandrowicz’ more lyrical side.  One hears (and feels) ripe melodies in full bloom; vivacious, plump and eminently Latin.  A tango-ish, show duple metered figure appears in each as a unifying theme throughout.

Overall, the entire disc is beautifully recorded, and the works showcase a broad variety of styles, from brisk Latin dances to courtly Baroque dances, dramatic aria-like lyrical pieces, to more somber and meditative pieces.  Mr. Butts’ compositions express a clear and detailed artistic vision, evoke emotions and tell stories,  and each of his compositions is a showcase for Mr. Alexandrowicz deft and dazzling playing.

-Peter Danish



