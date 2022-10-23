Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review Roundup: David Geffen Hall Opens at Lincoln Center

Review Roundup: David Geffen Hall Opens at Lincoln Center

David Geffen Hall opened on October 8th.

Register for Classical Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 23, 2022  

The new David Geffen Hall opened to the public on October 8, 2022, the home of the New York Philharmonic and new welcoming cultural home for New York. Completed two years early with a transformative design by Diamond Schmitt Architects and Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects, the project represents a statement of faith in New York and its artistic community, while delivering jobs and economic development at a crucial time for the city's rebound.

The design team consisted of Diamond Schmitt Architects, led by Gary McCluskie, on the Wu Tsai Theater; Tod Williams Billie Tsien Architects │ Partners, led by Tod Williams and Billie Tsien, on all of the public spaces; acoustician Paul Scarbrough of Akustiks; and theater planner Joshua Dachs of Fisher Dachs Associates. The firms Kohler Ronan and Thornton Tomasetti provided engineering services.

Thousands of workers at Turner Construction Company--sometimes nearly 700 people at a time in the hall--worked around the clock through the pandemic to make this vision a reality.

Let's see what the critics had to say...

Zachary Woolfe, New York Times: Geffen sounds clear, clean and straightforward; there's nothing distorted or echoing, no weird balances or flabby resonances. But that cleanness can sometimes seem like coolness: an objective, almost clinical feeling, matched by the hard white light glaring on the orchestra. (Compare it with Carnegie Hall, in every respect a golden bubble bath.)

Michael J. Lewis, Wall Street Journal: Upstairs, on the main level, the vista is dazzling, a clear sweep across the front of the building, forming a spacious lobby that pours outside onto the broad loggia. Here is Williams/Tsien's characteristic sensitivity to color and surface texture, the palette of deep blue and gold reprising that of the original building. Large orange flower petals decorate the wall leading to the auditorium, continuing inside on the fabric of the seats. It is a felicitous metaphor for music, rose petals falling gently from above, and is derived from the Roman custom of dropping rose petals into the oculus of the Pantheon on Pentecost Sunday. The motif continues on the seats-and, from front to back, the blue of the fabric is increasingly given over to the orange petals, as if they were being blown outward by the gentle force of music.

George Grella, Financial Times: In many ways this was a spectacular performance. Pace and spirit were excellent, dynamics were smooth and broad, colours were exceptional. The climax was enormous without distortion. This was volume without presence, though, the sound seemingly behind glass and not reaching the listener with immediacy. Reverberation was transparent but short. This was one of many concerts planned; expect the orchestra to grow into its new home.

Justin Davidson, Vulture: I'm not ready to declare the hall a flop or a triumph. Acoustics are not a separate entity from the music that gets played there, which in this performance included a panoply of archival recordings, record scratches, rumbly interviews, and a whole arsenal of percussion. Sitting beneath a giant film screen where ghostly images of the vanished neighborhood merged with more recent photos, the Philharmonic seemed like the hired band at its own party, most often relegated to the status of rhythm section or fat-sound filler and only occasionally stepping into the limelight. The orchestra's Olympian brass players got a workout, at least, and they seemed to enjoy the action so much that they sometimes sounded alarmingly intense. The strings sawed away and still wound up sounding uncharacteristically timid.

To read more reviews, click here!




From This Author - Review Roundups


Reviews: Critics Visit Suzan-Lori Parks' TOPDOG/UNDERDOG On BroadwayReviews: Critics Visit Suzan-Lori Parks' TOPDOG/UNDERDOG On Broadway
October 20, 2022

The strictly limited 16-week engagement of Suzan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning Topdog/Underdog celebrates its opening night on Broadway tonight!
Review Roundup: EVERYTHING'S FINE Opens Off-BroadwayReview Roundup: EVERYTHING'S FINE Opens Off-Broadway
October 14, 2022

Critics are weighing in about Everything's Fine, directed by two-time Tony Award and six-time Emmy Award winner John Lithgow. Everything's Fine charts Douglas McGrath's life, beginning with his teenage years spent in Texas, and an eighth-grade teacher who would change his life in an unexpected way. Everything's Fine opened on October 13, 2022.
Review Roundup: Critics Visit THE PIANO LESSON Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks and MoreReview Roundup: Critics Visit THE PIANO LESSON Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks and More
October 13, 2022

All new production photos have been released from the Broadway revival of August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson, ahead of the show’s opening night tonight, Thursday, October 13th at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.
Review Roundup: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Launches National Tour; Read the Reviews!Review Roundup: TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Launches National Tour; Read the Reviews!
October 12, 2022

The National Tour of Tina - the Tina Turner Musical launched in Washington, D.C. Read all of the reviews here!
Review Roundup: SIX's Boleyn Tour Launches; What Did the Critics Think?Review Roundup: SIX's Boleyn Tour Launches; What Did the Critics Think?
October 12, 2022

Six more queens are hitting the road! The 'Boleyn Tour' of SIX launched at The Smith Center in Las Vegas on September 20. Read all of the reviews for the Boleyn Tour of Six the Musical!