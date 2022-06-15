Registration Now Open For Annual Geri Allen Summer Jazz Camp Led By Regina Carter

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), the state's anchor cultural institution, today announced that its seventh annual Geri Allen Jazz Camp will be completely virtual this summer. An initiative to support women in jazz, this world-renowned program is hailed for helping refine technique, grow confidence and build community among performers who identify as female or non-binary.



Winner of Jersey Arts People's Choice Award for "Favorite Performing Arts Camp," the Geri Allen Jazz Camp was founded in 2014 in an effort to carry on the exceptional legacy of its founding director: the late jazz pianist/composer/educator and Guggenheim Fellow Geri Allen (longtime Montclair resident), who dedicated herself to developing the next generation of jazz artists. The program is now under the direction of Artistic Director Regina Carter, the multiple Grammy-nominated jazz violinist and composer.



A recipient of the MacArthur "Genius" Award and a Doris Duke Artist Award, Carter has been widely hailed for her mastery of her instrument and her drive to expand its possibilities. According to Carter, the camp is a safe place for young women and those identifying as non-binary to learn."



This summer's sessions will be an exciting opportunity for students to have conversations about different aspects of the music business with esteemed faculty, explore and learn creative tools useful for composing, arranging, and playing, and gain knowledge to drive their careers with agency and confidence. This year's clinicians include: bassist Marion Hayden, pianist/composer Ellen Rowe, drummer Alvester Garnett, saxophonist Bruce Williams, vocalist Carla Cook, vibraphonist/composer

Stefon Harris, tap dancer Brinae Ali, harpist/composer Brandee Younger, trumpeter Bria Skonberg, trombonist, Melissa Gardinier, and guitarist/vocalist/composer Camila Meza.

