Quicksilver Baroque Ensemble & Valencia Baryton Project March Bring A Month of Music To Edmonton Chamber Music Society

Quicksilver Baroque Ensemble will perform on March 8 with The Valencia Baryton Project taking the stage on March 22. 

Feb. 01, 2023  

Quicksilver Baroque Ensemble & The Valencia Baryton Project March will be a 'month of music' for the Edmonton Chamber Music Society (ECMS) as they present two shows: Quicksilver Baroque Ensemble on March 8 and The Valencia Baryton Project on March 22.

Quicksilver Baroque Ensemble has been featured at numerous music series and prestigious festivals, receiving critical acclaim, standing ovations and repeat invitations. Recent and upcoming appearances include Carnegie Hall, Mostly Mozart Festival at Lincoln Center, and Concerts from the Library of Congress.

Quicksilver Baroque Ensemble


March 8
West End Christian Reformed Church (10015 149 St.)
7:30 PM

A string trio with four instruments? A harpsichord hiding behind the cello? The Valencia Baryton Project has dedicated itself to the performance of music written for an ancient and little-known instrument, the baryton. A cross between the viol da gamba and lirone, with 10 resonating and plucked strings down the back of the instrument, the baryton gives the traditional string trio an entirely new dimension.

The Valencia Baryton Project was formed by colleagues from the opera of the Palau de les Arts and the Orchestre Nationale Montpellier with the vision of performing the nearly 160 works written by Franz Joseph Haydn as well as compositions by other composers, both modern and classical. At the heart of the ensemble is the traditional formation in trio - baryton, viola, and violoncello - for which Haydn wrote 123 works of outstanding beauty during his time as the court composer for the Prince Esterhazy of Austria.

The Valencia Baryton Project

March 22
West End Christian Reformed Church (10015 149 St.)
7:30 PM

Tickets for Quicksilver Baroque Ensemble and The Valencia Baryton Project range from $25 - $50 + applicable fees and are available at TixontheSquare.ca or by calling 780.420.1757. For more information about the Edmonton Chamber Music Society, visit edmontonchambermusic.org.




