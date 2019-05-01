Powerhouse Pianist Karine Poghosyan Returns to Zankel Hall on May 30th

Following her critically acclaimed debut last year, Armenian-American pianist Kariné Poghosyan returns to Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall with Music of My Soul, a program that is perhaps Poghosyan at her most authentic yet. On Thursday, May 30th at 7:30pm, she will perform some of her beloved signature works including Falla's Fantasía Bética and Khachaturian's Adagio from Spartacus, as well as several electrifying compositions by Liszt.

Kariné Poghosyan is changing the way audiences listen to classical music. Not only does she perform the world's greatest classical masterpieces with virtuosic technical mastery and passion, she lives every note of every piece she plays, uniquely captivating her audiences in a magical musical adventure from the very first note to the grand finale.

As a result, Poghosyan's concerts are known for leaving audiences breathlessly applauding to keep her on stage for countless encores. Her performances exemplify the difference between listening to music and truly experiencing music. As such, they ultimately bring a fresh new appeal to classical music that transcends all generations. Presented by The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Armenia to the United Nations.

For tickets please visit https://www.carnegiehall.org/Calendar/2019/05/30/Karine-Poghosyan-Piano-0730PM

Photo Credit: Jonathan Levin and Dale Kolarek





