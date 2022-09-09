Pianist Chelsea Randall to Launch AMERICAN MAVERICKS Project Celebrating Modern Black American Composers

Pianist Chelsea Randall will present the New York launch concert and live recording session of American Mavericks, her ongoing performance, commissioning and research project dedicated to new and rarely heard solo piano repertoire by modern Black American Composers, on Sunday, November 6, 7:30pm, at Scholes Street Studio in Brooklyn, NY. This concert was rescheduled from July 16, 2022.

The program will showcase a range of styles and influences, from the moody and tumultuous "Dream and Variations" by Dorothy Rudd Moore and the subtle jazz inflections of "Guido's Hand: Five Pieces for Piano" by George Walker, to spiky works by Jonathan Bailey Holland and Joyce Solomon Moorman, concluding with Regina Harris Baiocchi's contemplative "Azuretta." A reception will follow.

The American Mavericks project aims to amplify Black American voices in classical music, contribute to the expansion and reframing of the Western canon, and shine light on unsung masterworks of the modern American piano repertoire. Featured composers include: Julius Eastman, Undine Smith Moore, Daniel Bernard Roumain, Dorothy Rudd Moore, H. Leslie Adams, Joyce Solomon Moorman, George Walker, Regina Harris Baiocchi, Jonathan Bailey Holland, Mary D. Watkins, George Lewis and emerging composers. Project website: https://www.chelsearandall.com/american-mavericks

Event Details:

American Mavericks: Piano Works by Black American Composers

Sunday, November 6, 2022

7:30pm

Scholes Street Studio, 375 Lorimer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206

Tickets: $20/GA online in advance and at the door.

Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/american-mavericks-piano-works-by-black-american-composers-tickets-387551917217

NY-based pianist Chelsea Randall is a multifaceted artist who seeks to create fresh dialogues between the old, new and undiscovered as a performer. Highlights of her 2022-2023 season include the launch of American Mavericks, a performance and commissioning project dedicated to modern Black American composers, an accompanying US tour, and a EP recording. In spring, '23 she will present a collaboration with kora master Malang Jobarteh, supported by a grant from New Music USA's Creator Development Fund. As a soloist, Chelsea has concertized at venues from Weill Recital Hall and Alice Tully Hall to Clare College at Cambridge University and is the recipient of research and performance grants from Conservatoire de Paris, McGill University and Live from Our Living Rooms among others. She is the Co-Founder and Artistic Director of EXTENSITY, a concert series in NY which aims to promote diversity and equity in the arts. Chelsea received her musical education from NYU, The Royal College of Music and Juilliard. https://www.chelsearandall.com/