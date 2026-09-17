Pianist Alexander Chaplinskiy Receives Puffin Foundation Grant For Music Journeys – Voices Of Ukraine

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Pianist Alexander Chaplinskiy has received a grant from The Puffin Foundation, Ltd. in support of Music Journeys - Voices of Ukraine, a project within his educational concert initiative, Music Journeys. Launched in 2024, Music Journeys brings audiences into contact with rare, forgotten, and underrepresented repertoire through performances that connect music history, cultural memory, and live listening.

Dubbed 'The Rock Star Pianist' by OperaWire, Chaplinskiy has appeared in concerts across the United States since relocating in 2017, performing repertoire that ranges from classical music to jazz. Through Voices of Ukraine, he highlights Ukrainian musical heritage and expands the visibility of composers whose work remains insufficiently represented on contemporary concert programs.

The project includes music by Ukrainian composer Serge Bortkiewicz. In September 2026, Chaplinskiy will perform three selections from Bortkiewicz's Esquisses de Crimée, Op. 8 (1908), as part of the Chervona Kalyna concert, produced by Spotlight Artists.

The Puffin Foundation Grant will support the continued development and presentation of Alexander Chaplinskiy's work.

Chaplinskiy has also participated as a special guest artist in charitable events supporting Ukrainian national sovereignty. Through performance, education, and advocacy, his work emphasizes music's capacity to preserve cultural memory and create meaningful connections across communities.

The Puffin Foundation, Ltd. seeks to open the doors of artistic expression by providing grants to artists and art organizations who are often excluded from mainstream opportunities due to their identities or social philosophies. Why the Puffin? The puffin, once endangered in the northeastern United States, was returned to its native habitats through the efforts of a concerned citizenry. Our name is a metaphor for how we perceive our mission in the arts: to join with other concerned groups and individuals to ensure that the arts not merely survive, but flourish at all levels of our society.

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