Photos: Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Honors Alberto Mihelcic Bazzana & Francesco Clark At NYC Annual Gala

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Orpheus Chamber Orchestra honored Alberto Mihelcic Bazzana and Francesco Clark at its 2026 Annual Gala at Guastavino's in New York City, raising $600,000 in support of the organization's educational and leadership programs. Check out photos from the evening below.

The conductorless Grammy Award-winning ensemble welcomed supporters, artists, and community leaders to Guastavino's for an evening of cocktails, dinner, and fundraising in support of Orpheus' mission of musical democracy and collaborative leadership.

Among the evening's highlights was a special performance featuring honoree Alberto Mihelcic Bazzana joining Orpheus musicians on cello.

Executive Director Alexander Scheirle hosted the event alongside members of the orchestra. Guests included Emmy Award-winning composer Jeff Beal, former United States District Judge Shira A. Scheindlin, and supporters of the organization. The gala also featured a silent auction with items including a trip to Sorrento, Italy, an evening with Orpheus cellist James Wilson, and access to a Carnegie Hall dress rehearsal.

Mihelcic Bazzana is a Managing Director in Equity Underwriting at Global Infrastructure Partners, a division of BlackRock. Before his career in finance, he was a professional cellist who performed throughout Europe as a child and continued appearing as a soloist through age 18.

Clark is the Founder and CEO of Clark's Botanicals. Following a spinal cord injury at age 24, he developed what became the award-winning skincare brand, now carried by retailers including Saks Fifth Avenue, Bluemercury, Credo, and Goop. He also serves on the board of the New York Stem Cell Foundation and is a National Ambassador for the Christopher Reeve Foundation.

The couple, who have been together for eight years and are parents of twins, were recognized for their leadership, resilience, and philanthropic work.

Founded in 1972, Orpheus Chamber Orchestra is known for its conductorless model, with musicians sharing artistic leadership responsibilities. In addition to performances at Carnegie Hall and around the world, the organization operates educational and community initiatives including Orpheus for All, Orpheus Reflections, Access Orpheus, and the Orpheus Leadership Institute.

Photo Credit: Brian Hatton



Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Annual Gala

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Annual Gala

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Annual Gala

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Annual Gala

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Annual Gala

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Annual Gala

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Annual Gala

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Annual Gala

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Annual Gala

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Annual Gala

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Annual Gala

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Annual Gala

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Annual Gala

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Annual Gala

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Annual Gala

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Annual Gala

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Annual Gala

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Annual Gala

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Annual Gala

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Annual Gala

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Annual Gala

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Annual Gala

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Annual Gala

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Annual Gala

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Annual Gala

Orpheus Chamber Orchestra Annual Gala

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