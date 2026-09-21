PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Film Screening with Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra Announced

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The Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra will set the stage for a spine-tingling Halloween with two performances of the 1925 silent film The Phantom of the Opera on October 24, 2024, at Plymouth Church. The event, featuring a special haunting late-night showing, will be accompanied by a live orchestral score that enhances the film's eerie atmosphere, making it a must-see event for both film enthusiasts and music lovers this fall.

The Phantom of the Opera is a landmark in horror cinema and silent film history, renowned for Lon Chaney, Sr.'s iconic portrayal of the disfigured composer who haunts the Paris Opera House. The film tells the chilling tale of the Phantom, a tormented musical genius living beneath the opera house, who becomes obsessed with a young soprano, Christine. His love drives him to terrifying acts as he attempts to make Christine a star, leading to a series of haunting and dramatic events. The Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra's live score will intensify the film's eerie visuals, breathing new life into this classic horror tale. Set within the historic Plymouth Church, the combination of live music and iconic imagery will create a hauntingly immersive Halloween experience.

The score for this performance, arranged by Rodney Sauer, draws from a library of music once used in a silent movie theater in Colorado and now held at the American Music Research Center in Boulder. The collection reflects the tradition of the silent film era, when theaters often created unique scores for each screening. “It's not a score that was heard on the first run of the movie, but it's a score that could have been heard,” says Sauer, offering an authentic glimpse into how The Phantom of the Opera might have been experienced during its original theatrical release. Adding to the evening's chilling atmosphere, the four-musician pit orchestra will be joined by the venue's restored 1866 organ.

“Our presentation of The Phantom of the Opera offers a rare opportunity to experience one of the great classics of silent film with a live orchestral score,” said Maestro Phil Nuzzo, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Brooklyn Chamber Orchestra. “It's an ideal way to kick off Halloween week—melding the eerie narrative of the Phantom with the orchestra's powerful live performance. This fusion of film and music will create an atmosphere that's both haunting and electrifying, setting the perfect tone for the season.”

Guests are welcome to embrace the Halloween spirit by attending in costume.

PERFORMANCE AND TICKET INFORMATION

The Phantom of the Opera will take place on Saturday, October 24 at 7:00 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. at Plymouth Church. Tickets are $40 and are available for purchase at https://bco.itm.studio/m/the-phantom-of-the-opera-1925

Plymouth Church is located at 57 Orange Street in Brooklyn Heights, and accessible by the 2 and 3 trains.

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