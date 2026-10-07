PATH OF MIRACLES to Open MACC's 2026–2027 Season in Brooklyn
Performances will take place Thursday, October 22 and Saturday, October 24, 2026, at the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph in Prospect Heights.
Music at Co-Cath will open its 2026-2027 season, That We Are Here Is a Miracle, with Joby Talbot's celebrated choral masterpiece Path of Miracles. Performances will take place Thursday, October 22 and Saturday, October 24, 2026, at the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph in Prospect Heights.
Widely regarded as one of the defining choral works of the twenty-first century, Path of Miracles follows the ancient Camino de Santiago pilgrimage through four stages-Roncesvalles, Burgos, León, and Santiago-tracing both a physical journey across Spain and an inward journey toward transformation.
Through immersive staging, movement, and extraordinary vocal writing, Music at Co-Cath transforms the Co-Cathedral into a living pilgrimage, surrounding audiences with sound and inviting them to become participants in the experience rather than simply observers.
In a world where so much music is consumed digitally, Path of Miracles offers something increasingly rare: an artistic experience that exists only because people choose to gather together in one place, at one moment in time.
As the opening chapter of That We Are Here Is a Miracle, Path of Miracles explores the act of seeking-reminding us that some journeys cannot be streamed or summarized. They must be lived.
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