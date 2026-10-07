PATH OF MIRACLES to Open MACC's 2026–2027 Season in Brooklyn

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Music at Co-Cath will open its 2026-2027 season, That We Are Here Is a Miracle, with Joby Talbot's celebrated choral masterpiece Path of Miracles. Performances will take place Thursday, October 22 and Saturday, October 24, 2026, at the Co-Cathedral of St. Joseph in Prospect Heights.

Widely regarded as one of the defining choral works of the twenty-first century, Path of Miracles follows the ancient Camino de Santiago pilgrimage through four stages-Roncesvalles, Burgos, León, and Santiago-tracing both a physical journey across Spain and an inward journey toward transformation.

Through immersive staging, movement, and extraordinary vocal writing, Music at Co-Cath transforms the Co-Cathedral into a living pilgrimage, surrounding audiences with sound and inviting them to become participants in the experience rather than simply observers.

In a world where so much music is consumed digitally, Path of Miracles offers something increasingly rare: an artistic experience that exists only because people choose to gather together in one place, at one moment in time.

As the opening chapter of That We Are Here Is a Miracle, Path of Miracles explores the act of seeking-reminding us that some journeys cannot be streamed or summarized. They must be lived.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 06 Hrs 59 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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