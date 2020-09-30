Ourconcerts.live Presents Classical Violinist Rachel Barton Pine and Old-Time Fiddler Bruce Molsky

The event is presented by OurConcerts.live on Tuesday, October 6.

Grammy-nominated fiddler Bruce Molsky, "widely regarded as one of the best living practitioners of Appalachian old-time fiddling" (WBUR), joins international classical violinist Rachel Barton Pine for a special musical and social gathering at the intersection of classical and old-time music.

The event is presented by OurConcerts.live on Tuesday, October 6, at 8pm ET / 7pm CT / 5pm PT, and tickets are $15; for more information and viewing, visit brucemolsky.com/ourconcerts.

The session is part of "Bruce Molsky: We Went to Different Schools Together," a series of virtual home concerts of music and stories where Molsky is joined by a different artist and friend who holds a special place in his musical life.

Friends and peers for many years, Molsky and Pine are leaders in their respective fields. Pine is a Billboard chart-topping classical violinist who performs with the world's leading orchestras and has recorded 39 acclaimed albums. Molsky has become one of the most influential old-time fiddlers on the scene today, earning two Grammy nominations and even the title "the Rembrandt of Appalachian fiddlers" from revered violinist Darol Anger.

Through many years of performing and teaching together at Mark O'Connor's fiddle camps, Pine and Molsky have had the opportunity to explore each other's musical styles and gain a deeper appreciation for what makes each tradition unique and what they share in common. Tuesday's concert will find the two friends trading classical and old-time works in the spirit of discovery and curiosity. They'll each play cross-tuned compositions-where the strings of the instrument are tuned to pitches different than their normal ones-and they'll demonstrate how the rhythmic use of the bow brings different music to life.

As a special treat, Pine will perform Molsky's "Waltz" from American Partita No. 1 in D Major. In 2017, Molsky composed this movement for Pine's adventurous commission of classical works drawn from America's fiddling traditions inspired by the exalted baroque dances of J.S. Bach.

Grammy-nominated Bruce Molsky is "a brilliant old-time fiddler and living repository of mountain fiddle tunes" (Greg Cahill, North Bay Bohemian), and "an absolute master" (No Depression). His take on tradition has landed him in collaborations with some of the world's most highly respected players, from roots to rock. He is a special guest on legend rocker Mark Knopfler's recent album, Tracker. Molsky, Michael Doucet, Darol Anger, and Rushad Eggleston were Fiddlers 4, a Grammy-nominated quartet reveling in the rich common ground between Cajun, old-time, early jazz, and R&B. His 1865: Songs of Hope and Home, with Anonymous 4, was on Billboard's Top 10 for weeks. His trio, Molsky's Mountain Drifters, includes banjo virtuoso Allison de Groot and genre-defying guitarist Stash Wyslouch. Their self-titled album has been released to great acclaim, and their most recent release, Closing the Gap, topped the Folk-DJ charts last April. Molsky is Berklee College of Music's Visiting Scholar in the American Roots Music Program. In addition to Tuesday's concert with Pine, Molsky has hosted "We Went to Different Schools Together" events with Ellika Frisell (available for purchase here), Alasdair Fraser (available for purchase here), and Michael Doucet.

Classical violinist Rachel Barton Pine performs with the world's leading orchestras, including the Chicago and Vienna Symphonies, Philadelphia Orchestra, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and Camerata Salzburg. She has recorded 39 acclaimed albums and her performances are heard on NPR and stations around the globe. She has appeared on The Today Show, CBS Sunday Morning, Bloomberg Television, CNN, and PBS NewsHour and has been featured in the Los Angeles Times and the New York Times. Her RBP Foundation assists young artists and, for over 15 years, its Music by Black Composers program places Black composers' music that has been unjustifiably neglected into today's cultural consciousness. www.rachelbartonpine.com

