Orchestre de l'Agora to Perform at Gala de la Terre with Festival de Lanaudière

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Orchestre de l’Agora will present the fourth edition of GALA DE LA TERRE on July 4 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fernand-Lindsay Amphitheatre in Joliette, marking the opening of the Festival de Lanaudière.

Under the direction of conductor and artistic director Nicolas Ellis, the concert will bring together more than 110 musicians and singers for a program centered on the relationship between humanity and nature. The program will include Stravinsky’s The Rite of Spring, Claude Champagne’s Symphonie gaspésienne, Ravel’s Shéhérazade, and Chorus Nunavik by Katia Makdissi-Warren. Soprano Julie Fuchs will perform with the orchestra, alongside Inuit throat singers Lydia Etok and Nina Segalowitz.

A portion of proceeds from each ticket sold will support Le Saint-Laurent, an environmental initiative led by the Nature Conservancy of Canada. Since its launch in 2020, the Gala de la Terre has raised more than $500,000 for environmental protection efforts. The event received the Prix Opus for Musical Event of the Year in 2022 and was a finalist again in 2024.

“Gala de la Terre was born from the belief that when culture, community, and conscience converge, something greater becomes possible. As we gather for the 2026 edition, we celebrate our planet not only through music, but through meaningful action, turning intention into impact and shaping, together, the world that will carry our light forward,” said Bita Cattelan, founder of Gala de la Terre and honorary president of the 2026 edition.

Orchestre de l’Agora, founded in 2013 and based in Montreal, is known for its socially engaged programming, combining performance with educational and community initiatives.

Ticketing and More Information

Tickets are available online at galadelaterre.com or by phone at 1-800-561-4343 or 1-866-842-2112.