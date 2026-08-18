Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des Mélomanes Reveals 2026–2027 Season Lineup

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The Orchestre Philharmonique et Chœur des Mélomanes (OPCM) will present its 12th season under the banner of Romanticism. Under the baton of its Music Director, Artistic Director, and Founder, Francis Choinière, the ensemble will perform at Montreal's Maison symphonique, presenting some of the most celebrated masterpieces in the history of classical music.

“This season is an invitation to immerse ourselves in the heart of the great emotions that define the human experience. The works of Brahms, Verdi, and Rachmaninoff continue to resonate today because they explore universal themes: love, suffering, hope, and the search for meaning in our lives. It is this timeless power of music that we hope to share with audiences throughout the OPCM's 12th season,” said Francis Choinière.

Brahms' Requiem: Consolation and Serenity

A German Requiem by Johannes Brahms will open this grand season on Saturday, December 12, at 7:30 p.m. Audiences will experience an unforgettable evening of depth and lyricism with two masterpieces of German Romanticism. First, the Violin Concerto in E minor by Felix Mendelssohn continues to captivate with its elegance, virtuosity and luminous melodies. It is distinguished by the soloist's immediate entrance, the seamless connection of its three movements, and a poetic balance between orchestra and violin.

Meanwhile, A German Requiem offers a deeply human and comforting vision of life, death and hope, rather than focusing on the fear of mortality. Composed in seven movements, it is the longest work by the legendary composer.

Balancing brilliance and introspection, this program will take audiences on a striking emotional journey, combining the grace of the concerto with Brahms' powerful spiritual and choral writing. This unforgettable concert will feature violinist Guillaume Villeneuve, alongside soloists Aline Kutan (soprano) and Geoffroy Salvas (bass).

Verdi's La Traviata: Forbidden and Impossible Love

On Friday, January 29 and Saturday, January 30 at 7:30 p.m., the OPCM presents La Traviata by Giuseppe Verdi in concert version. This iconic opera transports audiences to 19th-century Paris, telling the moving story of Violetta Valéry and her sincere yet fragile love for Alfredo, set within a world governed by social conventions.

Featuring some of the most beloved pages of the repertoire, including Sempre libera and the famous brindisi Libiamo ne' lieti calici, La Traviata offers an intense musical journey filled with passion, intimacy and tragedy. Themes of solitude, remorse, sacrifice and fate are brought vividly to life.

This moving production will feature a world-class cast including Nino Machaidze (Violetta), Piotr Buszewski (Alfredo), and Gregory Dahl (Germont).

Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2: Lyricism and Virtuosity

Finally, on Saturday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m., the OPCM will perform two masterpieces by Sergei Rachmaninoff: Piano Concerto No. 2 and The Bells.

Universally recognized as one of the most celebrated works in the repertoire, Piano Concerto No. 2 captivates with its enchanting melodies and intense lyricism, forming a work of passionate Romantic expression.

Meanwhile, The Bells stands out for its rich and dramatic sonic palette. Inspired by poet and writer Edgar Allan Poe, this spectacular choral fresco is filled with evocative colors and grandeur.

Through a captivating musical journey blending virtuosity, poetry and orchestral power, this concert will feature internationally renowned pianist Alain Lefèvre and an exceptional vocal cast including Sydney Baedke (soprano), Sam Champagne (tenor), and Matthew Li (baritone).

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