ORCHESTRATING CHANGE Comes to Public Television This Fall

Orchestrating Change is the documentary film that tells the inspiring story of Me2/Orchestra.

Orchestrating Change is premiering on public television stations across the country Fall 2020 in partnership with PBS station KTWU and American Public Television. Click here for Broadcast Schedule.

Orchestrating Change is the documentary film that tells the inspiring story of Me2/Orchestra, the only orchestra in the world created by and for people living with mental illness and those who support them. Co-founded by Ronald Braunstein, once a world-renowned conductor whose career was shattered when his own diagnosis of bipolar disorder was made public, the mission of the orchestra is to erase stigma one exhilarating concert at a time. As they rehearse, perform and prepare for a major concert, these extraordinary musicians have no idea how much the orchestra will change their lives in poignant and powerful ways.

Learn more at https://www.orchestratingchangethefilm.com/.

View More Classical Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You