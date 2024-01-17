North/South Chamber Orchestra Performs a Homegrown Talent Celebration Next Week

The North/South Chamber Orchestra kicks off its 44th consecutive season on Wednesday evening, January 24 performing a free admission event highlighting music by four New York City composers.



Recent orchestral works by Victor Kioulaphides, Max Lifchitz, Robert Martin and Rufus Reid will be featured. Soloists joining the ensemble include flutist Lisa Hansen, double bassist Stephen Sas, and percussionist Frank Cassara.



The in-person event will start at 8 PM and will conclude around 9:15 PM.



The concert will be held at the acoustically superior DiMenna Center for Classical Music (450 West 37th St; New York, NY 10018).



Registration required for the few remaining seats available.