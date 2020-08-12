New York Philharmonic To Participate in THE 19TH REPRESENTS Virtual Summit

THE 19TH REPRESENTS will take place on August 13.

On Thursday, August 13, the New York Philharmonic will participate in The 19th Represents, a virtual summit commemorating the centennial of the ratification of 19th Amendment through a series of conversations with prominent women in politics, civic engagement, journalism, and the arts. The newly recorded virtual performance by Musicians of the New York Philharmonic, scheduled to air at 3:05 p.m. EDT, will feature works by three American women: a selection from Umoja by Valerie Coleman; Harlem Shake by Camryn Cowan, a participant in the Philharmonic Very Young Composers Program; and On Shapes and Figures by Jessica Mays.

The 19th Represents follows the full launch of The 19th, a new nonprofit, nonpartisan newsroom that covers the intersection of gender, politics, and policy. Its mission is to empower women - particularly those underserved by and underrepresented in American media - with the information, community, and tools they need to be equal participants in our democracy.

The Philharmonic's involvement with The 19th aligns with Project 19, the Orchestra's multi-season initiative celebrating the centennial of the 19th Amendment through commissioning and premiering 19 new works by women composers.

