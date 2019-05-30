New York City Electroacoustic Music Festival 2019 Set for June 16 Through 23

The New York City Electroacoustic Music Festival (NYCEMF) 2019 will take place June 16 through 23, with multiple events each day, at New York University, 35 West 4th Street, the Sheen Center for Thought and Culture, 18 Bleecker Street, The Fridman Gallery, 169 Bowery, and NYU's Bobst Library, where there will be a concert each day in the Immersion Room. All venues are in Manhattan. See a complete list of programs and locations at https://nycemf.org/2019-schedule-of-performances/.

This is the largest showcase of electroacoustic music in New York City, and one of the largest festivals of its kind in the world. This year, NYCEMF will be presented jointly with the International Computer Music Conference (ICMC).

NYCEMF 2019 will showcase electroacoustic music and video art from around the world, including concerts from The New York University New Music Ensemble, specializing in improvisation with electronic fixed and interactive sonic and visual materials, the El Ensemble and the Modern Ensemble, both from Korea. The Festival has submissions from 5 continents, with works from across North and South America, Asia, Australia and Europe. Including pieces from Indonesia, Iran, Croatia and Lithuania for the first time. More than 250 composers will be presented, representing the full international range of electroacoustic music.

Works are presented in both eight- and sixteen-channel surround sound. All playback venues will feature Genelec speakers. The festival includes music performed by acoustic musical instruments, laptops, and custom electronic devices, as well as works involving digital video, and sound installations.

Performers will include Elenora Claps, soprano, Enzo Filippetti, saxophone, Danica Borislavljevic, piano, Esther Lamneck, clarinet and tarogato, Keith Kirchoff, piano, Madeleine Shapiro, cello, Maja Cerar, violin, Marianne Gythfeldt, clarinet, Patti Cudd, percussion, the Splice Ensemble and many more.

See a complete list of programs at https://nycemf.org/2019-schedule-of-performances/.

Tickets for the 2019 New York City Electroacoustic Music Festival events at the Sheen Center are $20 per concert, available at their 18 Bleecker Street box office. All other venues will only sell tickets at the door. For more information call 516-586-3433.

For public transit information, visit http://tripplanner.mta.info/MyTrip/ui_web/customplanner/tripplanner.aspx. All NYCEMF concerts are ADA accessible.

Become a friend of NYCEMF at https://www.facebook.com/NewYorkCityElectroacousticMusicFestival.

The New York City Electroacoustic Music Festival is dedicated to bringing the finest electroacoustic music from all over the world to New York City, through annual, multi-day festivals in a variety of venues. The festival is designed to expose audiences to current trends in electroacoustic music, to support the innovative nature of the field and to celebrate its music. With participants coming from all over the world, the festival also serves to provide a time and place for composers, performers and engineers to gather, exchange ideas and share their works.

NYCEMF 2019 is made possible, in part, with support from Genelec, and additional assistance from New York University.





