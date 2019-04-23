New World Symphony's 'Collective Quartet' Performs World Premiere by Jordan Millar and More at Yamaha Artist Services

The New World Symphony presents the world premiere of The Abandoned Castle, a work for string quartet composed by 12-year-old Jordan Millar, a member of the New York Philharmonic's Very Young Composer (VYC) program. Ms. Millar composed The Abandoned Castleworking with Philharmonic Teaching Artist Justin Jay Hines, and she connected with Fellows of the New World Symphony (NWS) via the internet in the development and workshopping of the piece. The performance of Ms. Millar's work is preceded by a short interview and followed by a Q&A session. All three components are streamed via Facebook Live on the New World Symphony's Facebook page: facebook.com/NewWorldSymphony.

Also featured on the program is Strum, a work by New York-based violinist, composer, and music educator Jessie Montgomery. Since 1999, Ms. Montgomery has been affiliated with The Sphinx Organization, which supports the accomplishments of young African-American and Latinx string players and recently partnered with NWS and the League of American Orchestras to create the National Alliance for Audition Support, a national initiative to increase diversity in American orchestras.

Both composers will be in attendance.

The New World Symphony's "Collective Quartet" will perform these and other works during the hour long program, including a Scandinavian folk suite and the Finale from Dvorák's String Quartet #12, "American." The Collective Quartet consists of violinists Alex Gonzalez and Chris Robinson, violist Stephanie Block, and cellist Drew Comstock-all current Fellows of the New World Symphony.

Recently, the Collective Quartet performed works from this program while wearing GoPro cameras, and streamed it live to give viewers a musician's perspective of the concert. Video from that event can be viewed at facebook.com/NewWorldSymphony.

The event will take place on Tuesday, April 30 from 12:00 - 1:00 p.m and will be located at Yamaha Artist Services on Fifth Avenue.



Tickets are free but limited, and can be reserved by clicking here.

The New World Symphony, America's Orchestral Academy, prepares graduates of music programs for leadership roles in professional orchestras and ensembles. In the 30 years since its co-founding by Artistic Director Michael Tilson Thomas and Lin and Ted Arison, NWS has helped launch the careers of more than 1,100 alumni worldwide. A laboratory for the way music is taught, presented and experienced, the New World Symphony consists of 87 young musicians who are granted fellowships lasting up to three years. The fellowship program offers in-depth exposure to traditional and modern repertoire, professional development training, and personalized experiences working with leading guest conductors, soloists, and visiting faculty. Relationships with these artists are extended through NWS's distance learning via the internet. NWS Fellows take advantage of the innovative performance facilities and state-of-the-art practice and ensemble rooms of the Frank Gehry-designed New World Center, the campus of the New World Symphony. For more information, visit nws.edu.





