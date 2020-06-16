New Website 'Everything Conducting', A New Online Resource for Conductors Launches

Four American conductors-Ankush Kumar Bahl (Washington, D.C.), John Devlin (Wheeling, WV), Anna Edwards (Seattle, WA), and Enrico Lopez-Yañez (Nashville, TN)-announced today the launch of their joint venture, the new website EverythingConducting.com. With a mission to offer "an inclusive place for conductors to learn, share, and advance our craft," Everything Conducting boasts an Article Collection, the UpBeat podcast, and a repository of External Resources that are made available for free to conductors of all levels and in various stages of their career paths.

The Article Collection is divided into two sections-On the Podium and Off the Podium-that touch on everything from the business of conducting to the ever-changing classical music landscape. On the Podium features articles on leading different types of concerts and ensembles, best practices for auditions, and tips for collaborating with guest artists, among other strategies for working conductors. Off the Podium articles share advice about programming, innovative concert design, the job application process, development of brand and identity, and entrepreneurialism in the arts. The essays are crafted by the Everything Conducting Team and a roster of colleagues whose expertise runs the gamut from secondary education to top-level professional organizations. This growing database will feature new pieces and contributors as the website expands.

Hosted by John Devlin and Enrico Lopez-Yañez, UpBeat by Everything Conducting is a weekly podcast "by conductors, for conductors" covering a range of topics that impact and influence conductors in today's classical music environment. Each episode also features a special guest in a fun and engaging conversational format. UpBeat by Everything Conducting is currently available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. New episodes will be released every week.

Finally, the Everything Conducting team has culled a non-exhaustive list of additional resources to support conductors in their studies and professional careers. The External Resources section is a one-stop guide with recommended readings, networking and job opportunities, library and programming resources, lists of competitions and festivals, and much more.

EverythingConducting.com is now live online and can be accessed free of charge.



MEET THE EVERYTHING CONDUCTING TEAM

Co-Founder: Indian-American conductor Ankush Kumar Bahl is recognized for his impressive conducting technique, thoughtful interpretations, and engaging podium presence. His recent guest conducting highlights include performances with the New York Philharmonic, Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, and Detroit Symphony Orchestra. From 2011 to 2015, Bahl was the Assistant Conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra in Washington, D.C.

Co-Founder: Conductor John Devlin is an energetic force in the classical music world. He is an innovator of concert design, an ardent champion of American music, and a proponent of cross-genre collaborations. The newly appointed Music Director of the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra, Devlin is only the ninth conductor in its 90-year history to hold that title and, at 34, is one of the nation's youngest music directors to lead a professional symphony orchestra.

Anna Edwards is entering her ninth season as Music Director of the Seattle Collaborative Orchestra, seventh season as Music Director of the Saratoga Orchestra, and fourth season as Music Director of the Pacific Northwest Conducting Institute. A recognized leader for the promotion of musical diversity in symphonic orchestral music, Seattle Classical KING FM wrote, "Seattle Collaborative Orchestra under Dr. Anna Edwards' excellent musicianship, inspired vision, and creative leadership, is doing everything a modern orchestra should be doing to insure the future of the art of symphonic music."

Enrico Lopez-Yañez is the Principal Pops Conductor of the Nashville Symphony. Quickly establishing himself as one of the nation's leading conductors of popular music and known for his unique style of audience engagement, Lopez-Yañez is also Artistic Director and Co-Founder of Symphonica Productions, LLC. An innovator of the concert experience, his exciting education, classical, and pops concerts are performed by orchestras across the United States.



MEET THE EVERYTHING CONDUCTING CONTRIBUTORS

Mika Armaly (Seattle, WA)

Affiliation: Seattle Youth Symphony Orchestra, Hamilton International Middle School

Anthony Blake Clark (Baltimore, MD)

Affiliation: Baltimore Choral Arts Society

Michael Ellis Ingram (Schwerin, Germany)

Affiliation: Mecklenburg State Theatre



Dr. Anthony Rivera (Santa Clara, CA)

Affiliation: Santa Clara University

Rachel Zephir (Greenbelt, MD)

Affiliation: Eleanor Roosevelt High School

