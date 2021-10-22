New Album CHILL From The Piano Guys, Out Today

Today, iconic instrumental group The Piano Guys and the internationally renowned Dallas String Quartet release their classical-crossover song "You Are The Reason" as part of The Piano Guys' new album 'Chill.'

Both well-known in the classical-pop sphere, this collaboration forms a supergroup combining the unique essences of two virtuosos. A moving piano and string rendition of Calum Scott's 2017 pop single, this elegant and emotional composition dances with a delicate and romantic intensity. Weaving in moments of Chopin's Nocturne Op. 9, No. 2 on the piano, with the string melody of the pop hit, this collaboration is inventive and breathtaking.

"Everything about working with The Piano Guys was organic and Steven was absolutely amazing to work with. When being artistic and vulnerable with someone you admire as a colleague, you are always afraid that they might laugh at your crazy ideas. The first time I mentioned combining Chopin with Calum Scott to him, I was very nervous, but the way he reacted I knew this would be an amazing partnership. It's a great reminder that we can all create beautiful things together rather than compete with each other." - Ion Zanca, Dallas String Quartet

The Piano Guys will be releasing an additional full-length album titled 'Lullaby' on Oct. 29.

Dallas String Quartet (aka DSQ) was founded in 2007 by violist Ion Zanca. A fusion of contemporary classical and pop music, DSQ is referred to as "Bach meets Bon Jovi" and is compared to artists like Lindsey Stirling, Vitamin String Quartet and 2Cellos. They use both traditional and electric strings performing as a quartet with the full accompaniment of drums and guitar and are known for their eclectic renditions of everything from Guns N' Roses "Sweet Child of Mine" to Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's "Señorita." DSQ has performed for Presidents Obama and Bush, the College Football Playoffs, NBA, NFL organizations, and most recently performed at the wedding of Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, gaining the attention of USA Today, People Magazine, E! News, TMZ, Entertainment Tonight and more. Keep up with Dallas String Quarteton their Website, Spotify, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

The Piano Guys are an American classical-crossover band that gained popularity through YouTube, where in 2011 they began posting piano and cello compositions combining classical, pop, film score and original music, showcased through elaborate or cinematic videos. The members of the group include Steven Sharp Nelson, Jon Schmidt, Al Van der Beek and Paul Anderson. Since formally introducing themselves in 2011, The Piano Guys have released five studio albums, two Christmas releases and a fan-favorite live album, earning six No. 1 debuts on Billboard's Top Classical Albums chart. They've garnered an impressive 2 billion-plus global streams, over 1.6 billion YouTube views, and average nearly 2 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The Piano Guys have appeared in The New York Times, Fast Company, BuzzFeed, Mashable, People, been featured on CBS Sunday Morning and performed on the TODAY Show, Good Morning America and The Tonight Show. Keep up with The Piano Guys on Website, Spotify, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.