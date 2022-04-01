NJ Symphony Presents Works By Rouse, Nokuthula Ngwenyama, Mozart, Rossini

New Jersey Symphony Principal Bassoon Robert Wagner gives the East Coast premiere of Christopher Rouse's Bassoon Concerto, April 8-10. Music Director Xian Zhang conducts the program, which also features Nokuthula Ngwenyama's Primal Message, Mozart's "Jupiter" Symphony and Rossini's Overture to Guillaume Tell.

Performances take place April 8 at 8 pm and April 10 at 3 pm at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark and April 9 at 8 pm at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank.

Tickets are available online at njsymphony.org or by phone at 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476).

The New Jersey Symphony co-commissioned Rouse's concerto from the late composer for the 2019-20 season to honor Wagner's 40th season with the orchestra. The Symphony postponed its performances of the work from originally scheduled concerts in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a review of the concerto's premiere with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch called the work "a resounding success ... The concerto started out playfully, moved into mystery, explored some jagged rhythms; there were dialogues with those other bassoons, with the winds, the harp and other instruments, for an engaging whole."

Zhang and the New Jersey Symphony gave the East Coast premiere of Ngwenyama's Primal Message in April 2021 in EMERGE Part 1: An NJSO Concert Film, produced by DreamPlay Films. The film is available on demand at njsymphony.org/emerge.

All New Jersey Symphony performances follow safety measures in partnership with the venues and based on the guidance provided by the CDC and the State of New Jersey.

More information is available at njsymphony.org/jupiter.

Zhang Conducts Mozart's 'Jupiter'

Friday, April 8, at 8 pm | New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark

Saturday, April 9, at 8 pm | Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank

Sunday, April 10, at 3 pm | New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark

Xian Zhang conductor

Robert Wagner bassoon

New Jersey Symphony

Nokuthula Ngwenyama Primal Message

Mozart Symphony No. 41, "Jupiter"

Rouse Bassoon Concerto (East Coast Premiere, New Jersey Symphony Co-Commission)

Rossini Overture to Guillaume Tell