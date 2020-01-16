Musicians of Kronberg Academy Will Make Carnegie Hall Debut In Four Concerts in February

This February, six exceptionally talented young artists from the world-renowned Kronberg Academy in Germany travel to New York City to make their Carnegie Hall debut over four concerts in Weill Recital Hall and Zankel Hall. Current students - violinist Stephen Waarts, cellist Jonathan Roozeman, and pianists Jean-Sélim Abdelmoula and Mishka Rushdie Momen - along with alumni violinist Marc Bouchkov and violist Matthew Lipman present a wide range of repertoire in programs that reflect the individuality and artistry honed during their studies at the prestigious Academy. In two matinee programs, these musicians perform alongside Kronberg Academy faculty members and acclaimed soloists - violist Antoine Tamestit and cellist Gary Hoffman - while in two evening programs the students and alumni showcase solo and chamber works.

"The concerts of the young soloists of Kronberg Academy at Carnegie Hall mark an outstanding highlight of the "Kronberg Academy on Tour" program," said Raimund Trenkler, founder and chairman of the Kronberg Academy. "The young artists are very excited about the opportunity to perform in one of the world's most prestigious concert halls. Especially for Matthew Lipman and Stephen Waarts as Americans and winners of the Avery Fisher Career Grant, the performance at Carnegie Hall is a special moment in their musical career."

The four-concert series kicks off on Friday, February 21 at 7:30 p.m. in Weill Recital Hall with violinist Marc Bouchkov performing a piece he composed himself titled Fantaisie for Solo Violin. The remainder of the program includes works by J.S. Bach, Chausson, Boccherini, and Brahms performed by Mr. Bouchkov, Mr. Roozeman, and Mr. Abdelmoula.

On Saturday, February 22 at 3:00 p.m. the young soloists are joined by Kronberg Academy faculty members Mr. Tamestit and Mr. Hoffman in Zankel Hall for a program of chamber music by Dvorák, Kodály, and Tchaikovsky. Later that evening on Saturday, February 22 at 7:30 p.m. in Weill Recital Hall, violist Mr. Lipman presents two works he arranged by John Dowland, along with Britten's Lachrymae for Viola and Strings and Rebecca Clarke's Viola Sonata. The program also includes works by George Enescu, Ysaÿe, and Bartók with Mr. Waarts on violin and Ms. Momen on piano.



The final performance on Sunday, February 23 at 3:00 p.m. in Zankel Hall features Mr. Bouchkov, Mr. Waarts, and Mr. Lipman performing alongside faculty members Mr. Tamestit and Mr. Hoffman, performing works by Mozart, Dohnányi, and Brahms.



Antoine Tamestit has achieved the rare distinction as a violist, playing at the highest level as a soloist and in constant demand as a chamber musician and recitalist. He is recognized for his peerless technique and his profound, natural musicianship, and known too for the beauty of his sound with its rich, deep, burnished quality.

Mr. Tamestit's repertoire ranges from the Baroque (he has arranged and recorded Bach's Cello Suites for Viola) to the contemporary. He has performed and recorded several world premieres and in the 2015-2016 season gave the world premiere of the viola concerto by Jörg Widmann with the Orchestre de Paris and Paavo Järvi. The work, which was composed especially for Mr. Tamestit, pushes the boundaries of the solo concerto genre and was met with great acclaim by Le Figaro: "One of the most gifted French musicians of the era...The work is made to measure for Tamestit, his style of playing, his tone, his personality." Mr. Tamestit gave subsequent performances with the Swedish Radio Symphony and Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra under Daniel Harding.

Gary Hoffman is one of the outstanding cellists of our time, combining instrumental mastery, great beauty of sound and a poetic sensitivity. He gained international renown on being the first North American to win the Rostropovich International Competition in Paris in 1986.

A frequent soloist with the world's most noted orchestras, he has appeared with the Chicago, London, Montreal, Toronto, San Francisco, Baltimore and National Symphony orchestras as well as the English, Moscow and Los Angeles chamber orchestras, the Orchestre National de France, the Orchestre de la Suisse Romande, the Netherlands and Rotterdam Philharmonics, the Cleveland Orchestra for the Blossom Festival and the Philadelphia Orchestra. Mr. Hoffman has collaborated with such celebrated conductors as André Previn, Charles Dutoit, Mstislav Rostropovich, Pinchas Zukerman, Andrew Davis, Herbert Blomstedt, Kent Nagano, Jesús López-Cobos and James Levine. He performs in major recital and chamber music series throughout the world, as well as at such prestigious festivals as those in Ravinia, Marlboro, Aspen, Bath, Evian, Helsinki, Verbier, Mostly Mozart, Schleswig-Holstein and Stresa, the Festival International de Colmar and the Festival de Toulon. He is a frequent guest of string quartets including the Emerson, Tokyo, Borromeo, Brentano and Ysaÿe.

In 2011, Gary Hoffman was appointed Maître en Résidence for the cello at the prestigious Chapelle de Musique Reine Elisabeth in Brussels. As a visiting tutor, he has been regularly teaching the students of Kronberg Academy since 2008. He performs on a 1662 Nicolo Amati, the "ex-Leonard Rose".



Kronberg Academy, based in the village Kronberg near Frankfurt, Germany, is a unique cultural institution in Europe that trains and sponsors a world-class team of highly-gifted young musicians who play the violin, viola, and cello. Renowned musicians such as Emanuel Ax, Christoph Eschenbach, Gary Hoffman, Gidon Kremer, Christian Tetzlaff, Mihaela Martin, Tabea Zimmermann and Frans Helmerson are among the Academy's faculty. Around 30 students from 22 different nations are trained as soloists and prepared for an international career in tailor-made Bachelor and Master study programs, with the degrees awarded by Frankfurt University of Music and Performing Arts. The Professional Studies and Pre-college study programs, as well as the Sir András Schiff Performance Program for young pianists focusing on chamber music, enhance the range of courses on offer. Founded in 1993, the Academy is predominantly financed by private donations. Its Founder and Chairman of the Board is Raimund Trenkler and Professor Dr Friedemann Eichhorn is its Artistic Director. The members of the Artistic Council are Marta Casals Istomin, Yuri Bashmet, Christoph Eschenbach, Gidon Kremer, Sir András Schiff and Mstislav Rostropovich († 2007). In addition to running its study programs, Kronberg Academy organizes several concert projects and many other performances, as well as the internationally acclaimed Kronberg Academy Festival, which takes place every two years.



Program Information

Friday, February 21, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Weill Recital Hall

Marc Bouchkov, Violin

Jonathan Roozeman, Cello

Jean-Sélim Abdelmoula, Piano

MARC BOUCHKOV Fantaisie for Solo ViolinJOHANN SEBASTIAN BACH Chaconne in D Minor from Violin Partita No. 2, BWV 1004ERNEST CHAUSSON Poème for Violin and Piano, Op. 25LUIGI BOCCHERINI Cello Sonata in A Major, G. 4JOHANNES BRAHMS Cello Sonata No. 2 in F Major, Op. 99

Distinctive Debuts is supported by endowment gifts from The Lizabeth and Frank Newman Charitable Foundation and the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF).

Tickets: $38, $45.

Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

Zankel Hall

Soloists of the Kronberg Academy

·· Marc Bouchkov, Violin

·· Stephen Waarts, Violin

·· Matthew Lipman, Viola

·· Jonathan Roozeman, Cello

Antoine Tamestit, Viola

Gary Hoffman, Cello

ANTONÍN DVORÁK Terzetto, Op. 74ZOLTÁN KODÁLY Duo for Violin and Cello, Op. 7PYOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY Souvenir de Florence, Op. 70

Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: $40, $50

Weill Recital Hall

Stephen Waarts, Violin

Matthew Lipman, Viola

Mishka Rushdie Momen, Piano

JOHN DOWLAND "Flow, my tears, fall from your springs" (arr. Lipman)JOHN DOWLAND "If my complaints could passions move" (arr. Lipman)BENJAMIN BRITTEN Lachrymae for Viola and Strings, Op. 48aREBECCA CLARKE Viola SonataGEORGE ENESCU Impressions d'enfanceEUGÈNE YSAŸE Violin Sonata No. 3 in D Minor, Op. 27, "Ballade"BÉLA BARTÓK Rhapsody No. 2

Tickets: $38, $45

Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

Zankel Hall

Soloists of the Kronberg Academy

·· Marc Bouchkov, Violin

·· Stephen Waarts, Violin

·· Matthew Lipman, Viola

Antoine Tamestit, Viola

Gary Hoffman, Cello

WOLFGANG AMADEUS MOZART Duo for Violin and Viola in G Major, K. 423ERNST VON DOHNÁNYI Serenade for String Trio in C Major, Op. 10JOHANNES BRAHMS String Quintet No. 2 in G Major, Op. 111

Tickets: $40, $50



Tickets are available at the Carnegie Hall Box Office, 154 West 57th Street, by calling CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800, or by visiting the Carnegie Hall website, carnegiehall.org. In addition, a limited number of seats, priced at $10, will be available day-of-concert beginning at 11:00 a.m. Monday through Saturday and 12:00 noon on Sunday until one hour before the performance or until supply lasts. The exceptions are Carnegie Hall Family Concerts and gala events. These $10 tickets are available to the general public on a first-come, first-served basis at the Carnegie Hall Box Office only. There is a two-ticket limit per customer.





