Music on the Rebound Presents NEW MUSIC SOLIDARITY MARATHON With Claire Chase

On Thursday, May 14 from 6 - 10pm EDT - Music on the Rebound presents the New Music Solidarity Marathon, a live benefit concert designed to support the New Music Solidarity Fund. Claire Chase performs selections from Density 2036, including solo flute works and commissions by Steve Reich, Marcos Balter, Mario Diaz de Leon, Felipe Lara, Nathan Davis, Suzanne Farrin, Du Yun, Dai Fujikura, Richard Beaudoin, Pauline Oliveros, Phyllis Chen, and Pamela Z, as well as surprise world premieres every hour. Viewers are invited to stream the event live on the festival website and donate directly to the Fund.

The New Music Solidarity Fund is an artist-led initiative granting emergency funding to musicians affected by COVID-19. The fund has a goal of raising $500,000 by May 15 to make possible 1000 $500 grants to struggling artists in the new-music community. All money raised during the concert will go directly to the Fund. The New Music Solidarity Fund is administered through New Music USA, a 501c3 organization; all donations are fully tax-deductible.

Information Link: https://www.musicrebound.com/marathon

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/events/1237506353248030/

Program Information

New Music Solidarity Marathon

Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 6pm - 10pm EDT

6 - 6:45pm

SET #1: Selections from Density 2036, prelude (2013)

Steve Reich: Vermont Counterpoint for flute and pre-recorded flutes (1981)

Marcos Balter: Pessoa for six bass flutes (2013)

Mario Diaz de Leon: Luciform for flute and electronics (2013)

SURPRISE WORLD PREMIERE

7 - 7:45pm

SET #2: Selections from Density 2036, parts i & ii (2013-14)

Felipe Lara: Meditation and Calligraphy for solo bass flute (2014)

Felipe Lara: Parabolas na Caverna for solo amplified flute (2014)

Du Yun: An Empty Garlic for bass flute and electronics (2014)

SURPRISE WORLD PREMIERE

8 - 8:30pm

SET #3: Selections from Density 2036, parts iii & iv (2015-16)

Dai Fujikura: Lila for solo flute (2015)

Suzanne Farrin: The Stimulus of Loss for flute and pre-recorded ondes martenot (2016)

Nathan Davis: Limn for bass flute, contrabass flute and electronics (2015)

Pauline Oliveros: Intensity 21.5 for contrabass flute and speaking flutist (2015)

SURPRISE WORLD PREMIERE

8:45 - 9:15pm

SET #4: Selections from Density 2036, part v (2017-18)

Marcos Balter: Excerpts from Pan, for vocalizing flutist (2017-19)

The Death of Pan

Lament

Pan's Flute

Echo

Fray

SURPRISE WORLD PREMIERE

9:30 - 10pm

SET #5: Selections from Density 2036, part vi (2018-19)

Pamela Z: Louder, Warmer, Denser for Claire (2019)

Phyllis Chen: Roots of Interior for flute and heartbeat (2019)

SURPRISE WORLD PREMIERE

About Raquel Acevedo Klein, Music on the Rebound, Founder and Producer

Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY, Raquel Acevedo Klein is an active conductor, vocalist, instrumentalist and visual artist. She is currently a touring vocalist with Anthony Braxton for his retrospective Braxton75 concert season. She conducts for the Grammy Award-winning Brooklyn Youth Chorus. She has premiered works by Philip Glass, John Adams, Louis Andriessen, Nico Muhly, Caroline Shaw, Paola Prestini, Bryce Dessner, Missy Mazzoli, Shara Nova, and Aleksandra Vrebalov, to name a few. Raquel has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Radio City Music Hall, Town Hall, BAM, St. Ann's Warehouse, Celebrate Brooklyn!, National Sawdust and elsewhere. She has recorded and performed with the likes of Glen Hansard, Arcade Fire, Bon Iver, The National, Grizzly Bear, The Knights, NY Philharmonic, International Contemporary Ensemble and Mariinsky Orchestra among others.

About Claire Chase, Flute

Claire Chase is a soloist, collaborative artist, curator and advocate for new and experimental music. Over the past decade she has given the world premieres of hundreds of new works for the flute in performances throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia, and she has championed new music throughout the world by building organizations, forming alliances, pioneering commissioning initiatives and supporting educational programs that reach new audiences. She was named a MacArthur Fellow in 2012, and in 2017 was awarded the Avery Fisher Prize.

In 2013 Chase launched Density 2036, a 23-year commissioning project to create an entirely new body of repertory for flute between 2014 and 2036, the centenary of Edgard Varèse's groundbreaking 1936 flute solo, Density 21.5. Each season as part of the project, Chase premieres a new program of commissioned music, with six hours of new repertory created to date. In 2036, she will play a 24-hour marathon of all of the repertory created in the project. Chase will release world premiere recordings the first four years of the Density cycle in collaboration with the producer Matias Tarnopolsky at Meyer Sound Laboratories in Berkeley, CA on September 10, 2020.

About Music on the Rebound

Music on the Rebound is an online, interactive music festival designed to bring people together and support performing artists and organizations affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Viewers are invited to stream world premieres commissioned by the American Composers Orchestra on the festival website. Online premieres feature esteemed artists such as Anthony Roth Costanzo, Jennifer Koh, Jeffrey Zeigler, Gity Razaz and the Grammy Award-winning Brooklyn Youth Chorus, among others. Music on the Rebound recently presented performances of Pauline Oliveros' World Wide Tuning Meditation, hosted by IONE, Claire Chase, Raquel Acevedo Klein and International Contemporary Ensemble. The event welcomed over 4,600 voices from all 7 continents and 30+ countries.

musicrebound.com





