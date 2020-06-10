Metropolitan Opera Orchestra Musicians Release Statement Regarding Black Lives Matter

The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra Musicians have released a statement regarding the Black Lives Matter movement, OperaWire reports.

"The MET Orchestra Musicians are horrified by the instances of police brutality and racial injustice that have caused incredible pain for the Black community and unrest in our country," the statement reads. "The events of recent weeks have led us to reflect on ways The Metropolitan Opera, as an organization, can make real and lasting changes and how the MET Orchestra Musicians can play a meaningful role in that process."

The statement says that the musicians stand in agreement with their music director, Yannick Nezet-Seguin, who recently acknowledged the need for systemic change.

The orchestra suggested that the Met commits to hiring composers and conductors of color in the operatic and symphonic seasons each year, hire soloists of color during each Carnegie Hall season, hire people of color in upper administration, and adjust its mission to include serving and engaging communities of color.

