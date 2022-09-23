Media Alert: Sarasota Orchestra Presents Free Family Concert

Sarasota Orchestra kicks off its free outreach events of the season with a special, full orchestra concert for families entitled The Animated Orchestra.

Sarasota Orchestra invites families to come out for an evening of symphonic music in a narrated concert specially designed for elementary and middle school aged audiences. The live orchestra will entertain listeners of all ages with high-energy classical music, stories of colorful characters and sounds from family-favorite movies and cartoons.

Conductor Christopher Confessore, Principal Pops Conductor of the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, leads the concert. Music columnist Mary Colurso of The Birmingham News remarked, "Anyone who regards the symphony as stuffy and elitist hasn't been to a...show when Confessore's in charge."

Greg Smith, narrator and architect of The Animated Orchestra, is a prolific composer of family and educational symphonic works. A long association with the Walt Disney Company has yielded original themes, songs, and arrangements for their animated features, movies, and all of their worldwide theme parks. His works have enjoyed over 1,000 performances by more than 200 orchestras.

Since 1949, Sarasota Orchestra has inspired and entertained music-lovers across the region and visitors from around the world. As the oldest continuing orchestra in the state of Florida, each year the 76-member Orchestra performs more than 100 classical, pops, chamber music, and community outreach concerts. Sarasota Orchestra's acclaimed music education program includes the Sarasota Youth Orchestras, established in 1959. Sarasota Orchestra is also the parent program of the world-renowned Sarasota Music Festival, founded in 1965. For further information, please visit www.SarasotaOrchestra.org.