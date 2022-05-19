Massapequa Philharmonic Renews Music Director David Bernard's Contract

The Massapequa Philharmonic has announced that they have renewed David Bernard's contract as their Music Director, securing his position with the orchestra through 2024. Since his appointment as Music Director in 2016, Maestro Bernard has led the expansion of the orchestra, driving its artistic growth and its position in the cultural fabric of Long Island.

Bernard developed the orchestra's foundation of community partnerships, including artistic collaborations with the Eglevsky Ballet, the Long Island Choral Society and the Nassau County Museum of Art. Bernard has brought world-class soloists to the orchestra's concerts, including Adrian Daurov, Stanley Drucker, Zlatomir Fung, Spencer Myer and Inbal Segev. Under Bernard's leadership, the orchestra has expanded its reach, being featured in major venues across Long Island, including the Tilles Center for the Performing Arts, the Madison Theatre at Molloy College and the Adelphi Performing Arts Center.

Throughout his tenure, Bernard has focused on building audiences of all ages for classical music. He has incorporated his InsideOut Concerts approach into performances throughout Long Island, transforming the symphonic concert into a fully immersive experience for audiences. He has also built a robust collaboration between the orchestra and the Massapequa Public Schools, hosting masterclasses for the students led by the orchestra's world-class soloists, bringing younger students inside the orchestra during performances, InsideOut style, to help build band and orchestra programs, and working with faculty to coordinate classrooms with the orchestra's concerts-drawing in students and their families to the orchestra's season.

"The Massapequa Philharmonic Orchestra is thrilled to continue working with David Bernard as our Music Director", says Jennifer Trested, President of the Massapequa Philharmonic. "Under his gifted leadership, the Massapequa Philharmonic has become a premier orchestra on Long Island. David Bernard is a skillful musician and conductor, with a gift for fostering musical communities within the orchestra, throughout Massapequa, and across Long Island. We look forward to many years of insightful and artistic musical leadership and collaboration."

Bernard, who is also Music Director of the New York City-based Park Avenue Chamber Symphony, says, "It is truly inspiring to see both the orchestra and the Long Island residents thrive through our performances and collaborations. When successful, the Performing Arts are a symbiosis of artists, communities and audiences, and it has been a pleasure to work with the Massapequa Philharmonic musicians, board and our partners to deliver on this ideal. I am proud and delighted to continue to bring great music to Long Island as Music Director of the Massapequa Philharmonic."