Maestro Peter Tiboris To Lead The Athens Philharmonia Orchestra In A Program Of Contemporary & Classic Works

Maestro Peter Tiboris will conduct The Athens Philharmonia Orchestra in a varied program of classics and new works at the Ioannis Despotopoulos Concert Hall, Conservatory of Athens on Monday, April 10, 2023, at 8:30 PM. The concert will be presented by MIDAM International.

The program will begin with Samuel Barber's Serenade for Strings, Op. 1, followed by Papageorgiou's In Memoriam (2006) conducted by special guest conductor and Chairman of the Athens Philharmonia Orchestra, Nikos Maliaras. The concert's first half will conclude with Mahler's Adagietto from Symphony #5, conducted by Maestro Tiboris.

The second half of the program will feature Tchaikovsky's Symphony #5 in E Minor, Op. 64, conducted by Maestro Tiboris. The concert will include Soprano Mina Polychronou and Mezzo Soprano Angeliki Cathari as featured soloists.

Peter Tiboris, Conductor



As General and Music Director of MidAmerica Productions in New York since its founding in 1983, Mr. Tiboris has presented more than 1,400 concerts worldwide, including in Carnegie Hall and at other New York City venues. In 2004 he founded MidAm International, which produces concerts in major European cultural centers including Paris, Vienna, Salzburg, Florence, Lisbon, Prague, Berlin, Warsaw, Athens, Moscow, and St. Petersburg. In 2005, he created the International Festival of the Aegean on the Greek island of Syros in the Cyclades where he presented international-caliber performances of opera, oratorios, concerti, symphonic works, Greek folk music, jazz, theater and ballet. In 2011, the Festival was named "Best cultural organization operating in the wider region of Greece" by the Awards Committee of Music Critics of the Union of Greek Theatre and Music Critics in Athens. Mr. Tiboris has a vast repertoire, ranging from major choral works to countless symphonies, operas, and ballets, including numerous world and American premieres. Among the distinguished orchestras Mr. Tiboris has conducted are London's Royal Philharmonic and Philharmonia Orchestras, Niedersächsische Orchester Hannover, Virtuosi di Praga, Brno Philharmonic, National Opera Orchestra of Cairo, American Symphony Orchestra, Moscow Radio and Television Symphony Orchestra, Société Philharmonique de Montréal, Israel Symphony Orchestra Rishon Le-Zion, Orchestra del Teatro dell'Opera di Roma, Orchestra di Verona and Orchestra di Siciliana di Palermo. In 2016, he made his Asian debut with the Macau Orchestra and Taipei Philharmonic Chorus in Macau, China.

Nikos Maliaras, Special Guest Conductor

Maliaras served as a teaching fellow at the University of Crete. 1995 he was elected a member of the teaching staff of the Department of Music Studies at the University of Athens. He gives lectures and seminars on music history and analysis, musical instruments etc. Between September 2010 and August 2014 he chaired the Department. Since June 2011 he has served as the director of the Sector for Historic and Systematic Musicology and the Laboratory for the Study of Greek Music. His scholarly interests focus on Modern Greek art Music of the 19th and the 20th centuries. He works on the analytical study of music by Manolis Kalomoiris and other representatives of the Greek national school as well as investigating the field of byzantine secular music and musical instruments through historical, philological, archaeological and pictorial sources. He has also published studies on certain aspects of the work of Bach, Brahms, Mendelssohn, Haydn, Stravinsky, R. Strauss, Chopin et al. He is also the permanent conductor of the Students' Choir of the Department of Music Studies at the Athens University and of the "Manolis Kalomiris Children's Choir. He is the Founder and Chairman of the Athens Philharmonia orchestra (founded 2016) Chairman of the Athens Youth Symphony Orchestra, Founding Member, Vice-Chairman and Coordinator of the research team for Modern Greek Music of the Greek Musicological Society, Secretary of the "Manolis Kalomiris Society" and Member of the Friends of Music Society.

Athens Philharmonia

The Athens Philharmonia Orchestra began its musical journey in November 2016, embarking on a mission to systematically explore the cultural and intellectual treasure of Modern Greek art music creation. It was founded with the aim of performing, recording, and generally promoting the art music created during the 19th, 20th and 21st centuries within or outside the Greek borders by Greek composers or composers of Greek origin. It is a very significant area of Modern Greek culture that has not been sufficiently appreciated until today. In its course so far, the Athens Philharmonia orchestra has performed rare works by Nikolaos Chalikiopoulos Mantzaros, Pavlos Carrer, Joseph-Michael Stratico, Demetrios Lialios, Dionysios Rodotheatos, Manolis Kalomiris, Vasily Kalafati, Nikos Skalkotas, Dimitris Mitropoulos, Yannis A. Papaioannou, Theodoros Karyotakis, Andreas Nezeritis, Napoleon Lambelet, Dimitrios Andronis, George Axiotis, Dionysios Visvardis, Dimitrios Themelis, Pericles Koukos, Petros Petridis, Theodore Antoniou, George Tsontakis, Antonis Karatzikis, Giorgos Hatzinasios, Theophrastos Sakellaridis, George Sicilianos, Marcos Mastrekinis and other contemporary Greek composers, as well as standard repertoire works. The orchestra is based in "Artemis" Concert Hall, 8 Pythagora Street in Alimos. APhO's chairman is Dr Nikos Maliaras, who is a Professor of Historical Musicology in the University of Athens, and its artistic director is the internationally renowned conductor Byron Fidetzis.

MidAm International

In 2004, MidAm International, Inc. was formed to support MidAmerica's growing presence in Europe. Since then, concerts have taken place in Vienna, Salzburg, Florence, Verona, Paris, Lisbon, Porto, Athens, and Syros, with concerts slated in 2022 for Florence, Verona, Venice, Lake Garda, Paris, Vienna, Salzburg, Athens, Syros, Lisbon, Porto, and London. Visit www.MidAmerica-Music.com to learn more.