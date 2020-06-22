Maestro Harold Rosenbaum Presents Group Conducting Lesson

Coming on June 29 @ 7:30 PM, Maestro Harold Rosenbaum presents a free live Zoom Group Conducting Lesson - Working on Your Physical Conducting Technique.

There will be a limit of 20 active participants, so sign up today at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScUsvUbhdZ3Alcl7l8_xzBEIazXA5mJ6DnDUaL1KKoigEi33w/viewform. Up to 80 others can observe. All can ask questions in our Q&A segment at the conclusion of the 60 minute lesson.

You will be notified via email of your successful sign up, with a Zoom invitation.

Tune in: https://www.facebook.com/events/2636374509970087/

Harold Rosenbaum, recipient of the 2014 Ditson Conductor's Award from Columbia University, is the founder and conductor of the New York Virtuoso Singers and the Canticum Novum Singers. Rosenbaum has conducted over 1,700 concerts during his 45+ year career. He has conducted and taught at the Juilliard School, Queens College and Adelphi University, and is Professor Emeritus at the University at Buffalo. He is the 2010 winner of ASCAP's Victor Herbert Founders Award and the winner of the 2008 American Composer Alliance's Laurel Leaf Award, given in recognition of "distinguished achievement in fostering and encouraging American music."

A strong proponent of and advocate for contemporary composers and American composers in particular, Rosenbaum has commissioned more than 100 works, and has conducted nearly 600 World Premieres. Visit him at http://www.haroldrosenbaum.com.

