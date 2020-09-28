MELANATED MOMENTS IN CLASSICAL MUSIC Named Best Black Music Podcast Of 2020 By Black Podcasting Awards

This week, the podcast team got the green light for a second season.

Podcast co-hosts Joshua Thompson and Angela Brown were elated to learn that Melanated Moments in Classical Music caught the attention of the Black Podcasting Awards. Both are newbies at the podcasting game and reacted with shock and joy at the elevated recognition of their work from a group of worthy nominees.

"Didn't see it coming, wasn't looking for it. Stunned, overwhelmed, and wildly grateful. Thank you BPA for recognizing Black excellence in classical music the world over!" exclaimed Joshua when he learned the podcast had won. He was coming up for air having just completed five live shows in 72 hours as he received the news.

Late in 2019, Classical Music Indy approached Joshua to create a podcast that would draw on his personal experience with race and his zeal for researching musicians of color. He wanted a co-host and made a beeline for opera star Angela Brown who was on a mission of her own to make a seat at the classical music table for everyone through her foundation Morning Brown, Inc. Angela's outsized personality and performance career paired with Joshua's extensive knowledge of musical repertoire and history proved irresistible. Producer Ezra Bakker Trupiano wove the authentic chemistry, knowledge, and playful banter together. He punctuated the show with just the right rhythm and vibe, including the coolest intro and outro music: Laura Karpman's Ask Your Mama.

All of this resulted in an award-winning first season of six episodes featuring composers, lyricists, and performers William Grant Still, Evelyn Simpson Curenton, Thomas Wiggins, Toni Morrison, and Maya Angelou. Trupiano reacted to the honor, saying "I am really proud to be able to help Joshua and Angela highlight these amazing stories and share the masterworks of Black composers and musicians. As a producer, it is always a joy to work on projects that bring such important perspectives as well as entertainment to listeners."

This week, the podcast team got the green light for a second season that should begin production in early 2021. Angela Brown expressed her delight: "I am excited and proud that our new podcast was recognized as Best Black Music Podcast of 2020. It was a dream that I never knew I had, but I'm so glad it came true. We already have great ideas in the works for Season Two!"

The podcast will continue to spotlight classical music by, for, and about Black people. To address and acknowledge the current pandemics and racial unrest, the team is adding three bonus shows before the end of 2020 as a platform to highlight joy, creativity, and resilience borne from a turbulent year. Joshua and Angela's commitment to be a voice for black artists, as black artists is garnering respect and listeners, over 2000 of them in 46 countries. And, Classical Music Indy couldn't be happier.

For more information and complete episode descriptions, please visit https://www.classicalmusicindy.org/podcasts/melanated-moments/

Photo Credit: Ankh Productions

