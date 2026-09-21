Kristina Reiko Cooper to Perform With Be'er Sheva Sinfonietta
Performances will take place on October 10 and 11.
Cellist Kristina Reiko Cooper will join the Be'er Sheva Sinfonietta under the baton of Music Director Constantine Orbelian at Performing Arts Center Be'er Sheva on October 10, 2026, at 9 pm local time. Entitled 'Magical Prague,' this concert is dedicated to the musical richness of Bohemia, where river landscapes and folklore converge with deep Romantic emotion. The evening will feature some of the most popular compositions by Czech composers Bedřich Smetana and Antonín Dvořák. The same program will be repeated on Sunday evening, October 11, 2026 at 8 pm local time.
The full program follows:
Bedřich Smetana "The Moldau" from the cycle "Má vlast"
Antonín Dvořák Selected excerpts from the opera "Rusalka"
Antonín Dvořák Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104
Cellist Kristina Reiko Cooper serves as Co-Director with Joel Sachs of the pioneering New York-based contemporary music group Continuum. Concluding her 2025/2026 season, Ms. Cooper appeared with BMOP, the Boston Modern Orchestra Project, conducted by Gil Rose, in a world premiere performance of noted Israeli composer Avner Dorman's Inner Fire, a new five-movement cello concerto dedicated to her.
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