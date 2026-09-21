Kristina Reiko Cooper to Perform With Be'er Sheva Sinfonietta

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Cellist Kristina Reiko Cooper will join the Be'er Sheva Sinfonietta under the baton of Music Director Constantine Orbelian at Performing Arts Center Be'er Sheva on October 10, 2026, at 9 pm local time. Entitled 'Magical Prague,' this concert is dedicated to the musical richness of Bohemia, where river landscapes and folklore converge with deep Romantic emotion. The evening will feature some of the most popular compositions by Czech composers Bedřich Smetana and Antonín Dvořák. The same program will be repeated on Sunday evening, October 11, 2026 at 8 pm local time.

The full program follows:

Bedřich Smetana "The Moldau" from the cycle "Má vlast"

Antonín Dvořák Selected excerpts from the opera "Rusalka"

Antonín Dvořák Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104

Cellist Kristina Reiko Cooper serves as Co-Director with Joel Sachs of the pioneering New York-based contemporary music group Continuum. Concluding her 2025/2026 season, Ms. Cooper appeared with BMOP, the Boston Modern Orchestra Project, conducted by Gil Rose, in a world premiere performance of noted Israeli composer Avner Dorman's Inner Fire, a new five-movement cello concerto dedicated to her.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 07 Hrs 08 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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