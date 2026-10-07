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Konstantin Krimmel to Make Bourgie Hall Debut in Schubert's Ballads

The baritone will perform with pianist Ammiel Bushakevitz in a program centered on Schubert's narrative ballad form.

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Konstantin Krimmel to Make Bourgie Hall Debut in Schubert's Ballads

On November 3, baritone Konstantin Krimmel will make his Bourgie Hall debut with pianist Ammiel Bushakevitz in Schubert's Ballads, the opening concert of the third year of the Complete Schubert Lieder series. The program is devoted in part to Schubert's ballads: extended narrative songs in which the voice carries an entire story and the piano sets its scene, pace and tension.

Krimmel and Bushakevitz share a long-standing commitment to the Lied, the German art song tradition, and to Schubert above all. In 2024, they released Mythos, an album of songs and ballads by Schubert and Loewe. Their Bourgie Hall recital brings that repertoire to Montreal audiences in a program built around the ballad form.

Konstantin Krimmel divides his career between the Lied and opera, with Schubert at the centre of his recital repertoire. Ammiel Bushakevitz has partnered with leading recitalists as a song pianist and is currently recording Schubert's complete works for solo piano.

Before the performance, Jean Portugais will give a lecture entitled “Epic Schubert: Greatly Inspired Romanticism.”

PROGRAM

SCHUBERT
Der Pilgrim, D. 794
An den Mond, D. 193
Des Fischers Liebesglück, D. 933

Entzückung an Laura, D. 390
Wiedersehn, D. 855
Der Vater mit dem Kind, D. 906

Die Bürgschaft, D. 246

Der Taucher, D. 77

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