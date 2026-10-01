Kaylee Nah Named All Classical Radio's 2026-27 Young Artist in Residence

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All Classical Radio (ACR), the nationally recognized arts and culture network based in Portland, Oregon, has named 17-year-old violinist and pianist Kaylee Nah as its 2026-27 Young Artist in Residence. ACR's YAIR program provides selected musicians with career advancement, artist development, and audience exposure. Nah's residency begins this September and runs through June 2027.

'When I heard the news that I was named All Classical Radio's Young Artist in Residence, I felt a mix of shock, excitement, and deep gratitude for this incredible one-of-a-kind opportunity,' says Nah. 'For years, I've enjoyed listening to All Classical Radio. I am continuously inspired by the global community of music actively created through the platform. Now, as a Young Artist in Residence, I am excited to promote the thrill that comes from the love of music,' she adds.

Nah is a senior at Sunset High School in Beaverton and a 2026 National YoungArts Award Winner. She has served twice as concertmaster of Carnegie Hall's NYO2, and is co-concertmaster of Portland Youth Philharmonic. She solos with orchestras including Eugene Symphony and Amadeus Chamber Orchestra. She has studied violin with Hae-Jin Kim for 11 years.

Throughout her residency, Nah will receive studio time and access to All Classical Radio's world-class facilities. She will expand and deepen engagement with audiences through on-air performances on Thursdays @ Three, ACR's flagship live broadcast performance radio show, as well as through appearances on special broadcasts, performances at ACR's recitals and events, and reporting on the station's channels. She will collaborate with musicians and composers in the station's network and receive mentorship from Anthea Kreston, the station's Artist in Residence, and on-air hosts.

'All Classical Radio is committed to supporting the creative and professional development of emerging youth artists,' says Kristina Becker, All Classical Radio's Director of Operations. 'We provide talented young musicians with meaningful performance opportunities, mentorship, access to unique resources, and a supportive professional network, helping them build confidence, develop their artistry and leadership skills, and take the next steps in their careers,' she adds.

ACR reaches approximately 200,000 regular listeners through broadcast radio and 400,000 monthly visitors through its website, representing listeners across the United States and in over 100 countries worldwide.

Established in 2019, ACR's YAIR program makes it one of the first stations in the nation to offer artist residencies. Most recently, flute, piccolo, and saxophone player Dana Sparling served as its YAIR.

For more information, visit the All Classical Radio website or contact Kristina Becker at allclassical.org/contact-kristina/

About Kaylee Nah

Kaylee Nah, 17, is a senior at Sunset High School. An active soloist, Kaylee is a 2026 National YoungArts Award Winner. She has performed with the Eugene Symphony, Camerata PYP, Amadeus Chamber Orchestra, Jewish Community Orchestra, and Oregon Sinfonietta.

As two-time concertmaster of Carnegie Hall's NYO2, Kaylee has performed at Carnegie Hall and toured internationally at the Edinburgh International Festival and Dominican Republic. She is concertmaster of the Portland Youth Philharmonic and Camerata PYP, and led Interlochen's World Youth Symphony Orchestra and both 2024 and 2025 OMEA All-State Orchestras.

Kaylee serves as Musical Director of Project Prelude, providing cost-free instrumental education to underserved elementary schools. Through the organizations Music4Harmony and Euphonos Ensemble, she is dedicated to spreading the love of music around the community.

Kaylee has studied violin with Hae-Jin Kim for 11 years, and has studied piano for a decade.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 13 Hrs 56 Min 45 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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