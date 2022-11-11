Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jonathan Biss Will Perform Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 EMPEROR at Carnegie Hall Next Month

The concert is on Saturday, December 28 at 8:00 pm.

Nov. 11, 2022  
Jonathan Biss Will Perform Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 5 EMPEROR at Carnegie Hall Next Month

In his fourth appearance with the New York String Orchestra since making his Carnegie Hall debut with the ensemble 23 years ago to the day in 1999, Jonathan Biss joins conductor Jamie Laredo to perform Beethoven's Concerto No. 5 in E-flat major "Emperor" on Saturday, December 28 at 8:00 pm on the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage. The Carnegie Hall-presented program also includes Prokofiev's Symphony No.1, "Classical," and Felix Mendelssohn's Symphony No. 3, "Scottish."

Hailed as "one of today's foremost Beethoven exponents" (Chicago Tribune), Biss has dedicated over a decade of his career to exploring Beethoven's work not just as a performer - he released his complete recording of all 32 piano sonatas in 2020 - but as a writer and educator. Passionate about communicating his love for Beethoven's art, Biss goes beyond the concert hall with projects that inspire audiences, readers, and listeners, to form a personal connection with music.

Following this concert, he plays the "Emperor" concerto along with the American premiere of Brett Dean's Gneixendorfer Musik - A Winter's Journey, on February 10, 2023, with the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra. This season marks the final installment of his Beethoven/5 venture, which paired Beethoven's five concertos with a new piece created in response by some of today's most prominent composers, with the "Emperor" capping off the seven-year long commissioning project.

Biss' Audible Original UNQUIET, released in 2020, examines the interplay between his personal struggles and lifelong passion for Beethoven. After spending nine years immersed in the sonatas, Biss found himself suddenly afflicted with bouts of crippling anxiety. Using his struggle as a means to connect with both Beethoven's music and Beethoven himself, UNQUIET conveys how art both reveals and heals, and how facing a tempestuous artist helped Biss face himself.

Biss also explored the Beethoven sonatas through a scholarly lens for the online course Exploring Beethoven's Piano Sonatas, available via Coursera in partnership with the Curtis Institute of Music. Aimed at musicians and music enthusiasts alike, Biss' lectures feature analysis and historical background from the perspective of a performer, rather than that of a musicologist.

Other writing includes his 2011 e-book, Beethoven's Shadow, the first Amazon Kindle Single written by a classical musician, which details Biss' relationship with Beethoven as he began recording and performing the full cycle of sonatas.

Concert appearances this season include Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 20 with Donald Runnicles and the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra on January 19 and 21, and Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 25 with the Rochester Philharmonic on March 2 and 4. Biss also performs recitals at the Philadelphia Chamber Music Society on April 27, and at the People's Symphony Concerts at New York City's Town Hall on May 7.



Artist Series Concerts Of Sarasota Presents Classical, Classical With A Contemporary Twist Photo
Artist Series Concerts Of Sarasota Presents Classical, Classical With A Contemporary Twist, And Genre-Defying Acoustic Concerts In December
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota will present three concerts in December: Double Feature with violinists Blake Pouliot – performing the Southeastern premiere of Derrick Skye's “god of the gaps” – and Simone Porter on December 6 at the Sarasota Opera House; The 442s, a genre-defying St. Louis-based acoustic quintet, on December 13 at the Historic Asolo Theater; and Vision Duo, featuring award-winning musicians Ariel Horowitz, violin, and Britton-René Collins, marimba, on December 15 at the Sarasota Yacht Club.
Gulf Coast Symphony Presents A CONCERT FOR THE COMMUNITY - Hurricane Ian Relief Fund Raise Photo
Gulf Coast Symphony Presents A CONCERT FOR THE COMMUNITY - Hurricane Ian Relief Fund Raiser
Join the Gulf Coast Symphony on November 13, 2022 at 7:00pm for 'A Concert for the Community - Hurricane Ian Relief Fund Raiser' at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers.
North/South Consonance Kicks Off 43rd Season With MIXED ACCENTS Next Week Photo
North/South Consonance Kicks Off 43rd Season With MIXED ACCENTS Next Week
North/South Consonance kicks-off its 43rd consecutive season with a special event featuring vocal and instrumental music by composers from throughout the Americas.
Chor Leoni Presents The Treasured Holiday Tradition, CHRISTMAS WITH CHOR LEONI Photo
Chor Leoni Presents The Treasured Holiday Tradition, CHRISTMAS WITH CHOR LEONI
Chor Leoni presents its seasonal celebration of light, hope, and connection with Christmas with Chor Leoni on December 16, 17 & 19 at 8pm, December 17 & 19 at 5pm, and December 17 at 2pm at St. Andrew's-Wesley United (1022 Nelson St).

More Hot Stories For You


KIMBERLY AKIMBO Star Victoria Clark Sings Maury Yeston's DECEMBER SONGS FOR VOICE AND ORCHESTRA Out TodayKIMBERLY AKIMBO Star Victoria Clark Sings Maury Yeston's DECEMBER SONGS FOR VOICE AND ORCHESTRA Out Today
November 11, 2022

PS CLASSICS, the label dedicated to the heritage of Broadway and American popular song, has released the second solo album by Victoria Clark, the Tony Award-winning actress who opened last night on Broadway in the acclaimed new musical Kimberly Akimbo.
Artist Series Concerts Of Sarasota Presents Classical, Classical With A Contemporary Twist, And Genre-Defying Acoustic Concerts In DecemberArtist Series Concerts Of Sarasota Presents Classical, Classical With A Contemporary Twist, And Genre-Defying Acoustic Concerts In December
November 11, 2022

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota will present three concerts in December: Double Feature with violinists Blake Pouliot – performing the Southeastern premiere of Derrick Skye's “god of the gaps” – and Simone Porter on December 6 at the Sarasota Opera House; The 442s, a genre-defying St. Louis-based acoustic quintet, on December 13 at the Historic Asolo Theater; and Vision Duo, featuring award-winning musicians Ariel Horowitz, violin, and Britton-René Collins, marimba, on December 15 at the Sarasota Yacht Club.
Celebrated Pianist Garrick Ohlsson Joins Palm Beach Symphony This December Celebrated Pianist Garrick Ohlsson Joins Palm Beach Symphony This December 
November 11, 2022

Garrick Ohlsson joins Maestro Gerard Schwarz and the Palm Beach Symphony on Thursday, December 1 at 8 p.m. at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts.
Hoff-Barthelson Ushers In The Holiday Season With The Annual Holiday Music FestivalHoff-Barthelson Ushers In The Holiday Season With The Annual Holiday Music Festival
November 11, 2022

Hoff-Barthelson Music School ushers in the holiday season with the annual Holiday Music Festival – a magical weekend of music and fun for the entire family! Enjoy joyful performances by HBMS student ensembles and find that special holiday gift at the HB Boutique, Holiday Treat Shoppe or Silent Auction!
Lara Downes Performs WHERE DREAMS BEGIN At Wave Hill's Armor Hall, December 11Lara Downes Performs WHERE DREAMS BEGIN At Wave Hill's Armor Hall, December 11
November 11, 2022

Pianist, curator, host, and Performance Today's 2022 Classical Woman of the Year Lara Downes performs a recital at Wave Hill's Armor Hall on Sunday, December 11 at 2:00 p.m.