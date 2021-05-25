Inaugural David Laurence Scholarship for Developing Artists Announced

Applications are now open for the inaugural David Laurence Scholarship for developing artists. The 2022 recipient is entitled to one full year of vocal tuition free of cost.

With the aim of increasing accessibility to classical music education, the David Laurence Scholarship for developing artists aims to provide classical singing tuition to a promising student who has faced significant obstacles in their music journey.

The award is made up of 40 hours of one-on-one mentorship conducted online over Zoom with Australian operatic soprano, Livia Brash, and includes singing lessons, language coaching, stagecraft and acting, musicianship and historically-informed performance, and professional development.

Singers over the age of 18 are invited to apply, there is no upper age limit. Applications are open internationally.

The scholarship was created in honour of Dr David Laurence Brash, who devoted his life to improving the quality of life and mental health of countless people, and his support of the arts and music education.

Applications close

5th September 2021

Application form and further information

www.liviabrash.com/scholarship