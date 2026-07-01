Hershey Symphony to Launch 58th Season With 'Drawn to Music' Theme

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The Hershey Symphony Orchestra has announced its 58th season, “Drawn to Music,” featuring an exciting mix of classical favorites, American masterpieces, holiday traditions, and Broadway hits—all performed at the newly renovated Hershey Theatre.

“We invite the community to experience the joy and excitement of live orchestral music,” said Maestro Greg Woodbridge. “This season offers something for everyone, from beloved classics and patriotic favorites to Broadway showstoppers and holiday traditions. Whether you're a longtime concertgoer or joining us for the first time, we hope you'll be inspired, entertained, and drawn to the music.”

The season begins with “Fire and Fantasy” on Saturday, October 24, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. This dramatic program features the mystery of Weber's Der Freischütz, the unforgettable sounds of Stravinsky's Firebird Suite, and Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 4 performed by 2026 Hershey Symphony Young Artist Competition winner Jiarui Li. Filled with imagination, energy, and powerful storytelling, this concert offers a thrilling start to the season.

On Saturday, December 5, 2026, audiences are invited to celebrate the warmth and joy of the holidays with “Sounds of the Season” at 3:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. A beloved tradition for audience members, this festive concert features holiday favorites, seasonal classics, and musical moments for all ages. It's also a wonderful introduction to live orchestral music for children and first-time concertgoers.

The new year brings “American Rhapsody” on Saturday, February 20, 2027, at 7:30 p.m. Grammy award-winning pianist Jeffrey Biegel joins the orchestra for Gershwin's iconic Rhapsody in Blue and Peter Boyer's Rhapsody in Red, White & Blue. The Hershey Symphony is proud to be one of 70 orchestras across all 50 states to support the Rhapsody National Initiative, a landmark musical project spearheaded by Biegel and composer Peter Boyer to celebrate the centennial of Rhapsody in Blue.

The program will also feature Bernstein's Symphonic Dances from West Side Story and Copland's Outdoor Overture in a celebration of America's rich musical heritage.

The American spirit continues with “Big Band Broadway” on Saturday, March 20, 2027, at 7:30 p.m. Tony Award-winner Debbie Gravitte, one of Broadway's most dynamic performers, brings her signature style, powerhouse vocals, and swinging big band sound to an evening of Broadway favorites and classic hits. Audiences can expect nonstop energy and memorable songs.

The season concludes with “East Meets West” on Saturday, May 8, 2027, at 7:30 p.m. This vibrant finale showcases the elegance of Haydn's Symphony No. 104 alongside the sweeping melodies of Borodin's Polovtsian Dances and the colorful brilliance of Rimsky-Korsakov's Russian Easter Overture. Even if the titles aren't familiar, many of the melodies will be, making this a memorable and uplifting conclusion to the season.

Season tickets will be available beginning July 15, 2026, with individual tickets on sale August 15, 2026. Season ticket holders save up to 20% off the cost of all five concerts. Individual tickets start at just $29.

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