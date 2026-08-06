HK Phil 2026/27 Season Tickets on Sale Now

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The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (HK Phil) will kick start its 2026/27 season soon, and tickets are available at URBTIX from today. In late August and early September, the HK Phil will present two family friendly programmes – HK Phil Resident Conductor Lio Kuokman leads the “Swire Denim Series: From Gladiators to Valkyries”, spotlighting the HK Phil's own Principal Clarinet and the trombone section; while Australian conductor Vanessa Scammell takes the podium for the “BBC Planet Earth III Live in Concert”, bringing the nature documentary to life with a live orchestral performance of its score.

Swire Denim Series: From Gladiators to Valkyries (27 & 28 August)

Led by Lio Kuokman, the concert opens with Fučík's Entrance of the Gladiators, followed by selections from Hans Zimmer's score for Gladiator. The concert showcases the HK Phil's own players, featuring Principal Clarinet Andrew Simon in Artie Shaw's jazzy Concerto for Clarinet, and the Trombone section, Jarod Vermette, Christian Goldsmith, Kevin Thompson, and Aaron Albert, in Koetsier's Concertino for 4 Trombones and Strings: movement I. The lineup also includes “Sabre Dance” from Khachaturian's ballet Gayane, “Danse Bacchanale” from Saint-Saëns opera Samson et Dalila, and concludes with Wagner's iconic “Ride of the Valkyries” from Die Walküre.

“Swire Denim Series: From Gladiators to Valkyries” will be held on 27 August 2026 (Thu) at 7:30PM and 28 August 2026 (Fri) at 7:30PM at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced at $520, $420, $320 and $220 are available at URBTIX.

BBC Planet Earth III Live in Concert (4 & 5 September)

Planet Earth III brings the wonders of our planet to the stage with breathtaking footage from the acclaimed BBC Studios series, accompanied by the score from Oscar winner Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea, and Sara Barone, performed by the HK Phil under Vanessa Scammell with vocalist Michelle John and presenter George Lacey. The concert takes audiences across deserts, forests, coastlines, and oceans to witness extraordinary animal dramas, revealing how wildlife adapts to new challenges in a world where humans play a pivotal role, in a series filmed over 1,904 days across 43 countries and six continents.

“BBC Planet Earth III Live in Concert” will be held on 4 September 2026 (Fri) at 7:30pm and 5 September 2026 (Sat) at 3:00pm and 7:30pm at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Concert Hall. Tickets priced at $520, $420, $320 and $220 are available at URBTIX.

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