LAST NIGHT OF THE PROMS to Return to Willoughby Symphony Orchestra

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The Willoughby Symphony Orchestra will present Last Night of the Proms at The Concourse, Chatswood, on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 August 2026.

One of the highlights of the Orchestra's landmark 60th Anniversary Season, this spectacular concert event recreates the joyous spirit of the famous Proms finale, bringing together the full forces of the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra, the Willoughby Symphony Choir and the Willoughby Band for an unforgettable musical celebration.

Hosted by Chief Conductor and Artistic Director Dr Nicholas Milton AM, who serves as Master of Ceremonies, the concert will feature a vibrant selection of audience favourites and beloved classical masterpieces, with plenty of opportunities for audiences to join in the celebration.

Audiences can look forward to stirring performances of Elgar's Pomp and Circumstance Marches, Parry's Jerusalem, Handel's Hallelujah Chorus and Tchaikovsky's explosive 1812 Overture, alongside a host of popular classics that have become synonymous with the festive Proms tradition.

Dr Nicholas Milton AM said: “Last Night of the Proms is a wonderful celebration of music's power to bring people together. Whether you're a lifelong classical music enthusiast or attending your very first orchestral concert, the atmosphere is infectious. It's a joyous occasion filled with great music, community spirit and a sense of celebration that perfectly reflects our 60th anniversary year.”

Featuring massed musical forces, rousing choruses and moments of spectacular musical theatre, Last Night of the Proms promises a thrilling concert experience that will have audiences clapping, singing and standing to cheer.

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