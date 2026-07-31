Apple Music Classical Marks 150 Years Of Wagner’s RING Cycle With Synchronised Listening Guide

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Apple Music Classical will launch the first time-synchronised Listening Guide to Richard Wagner's Der Ring des Nibelungen. Marking the 150th anniversary of the premiere of this epic four-opera cycle, the Listening Guide offers an unprecedented new way for listeners to experience one of the most ambitious and influential works in cultural history.

Created over the course of a year by a team of specialist editors, writers and Wagner experts, the new Ring Guide accompanies listeners through all 15+ hours of Wagner's drama via expert text-based commentary synchronised in real time to Sir Georg Solti's legendary Decca Classics recording.

Comprising more than 45,000 words of commentary and available globally in six languages, the Listening Guide offers moment-by-moment insights into the music, mythology, characters and ideas that have fascinated audiences for 150 years, helping newcomers and seasoned listeners alike explore the Ring with greater understanding and confidence.

With more than 200 Listening Guides now available on Apple Music Classical, the exclusive feature has become a major destination for listeners seeking to go deeper into classical music's greatest works. The complete Ring Listening Guide is its largest and most ambitious to date.

Few artistic works have exerted a greater influence on modern culture than Wagner's Ring. Since its premiere in August 1876 at the composer's specially built Bayreuth Festival Theatre, its themes, characters and revolutionary approach to storytelling have echoed through literature, film, television, theatre and music. A century and a half later, its influence remains woven into the fabric of contemporary culture, shaping how epic stories are imagined, told and experienced.

Anjali Malhotra, Global Director of Apple Music Classical, said, "Apple Music Classical is dedicated to exposing the wonder of classical music to newcomers and experienced listeners alike. For the 150th anniversary of Wagner's Ring, our intention for the Listening Guide is to bring audiences closer to one of the most influential works ever composed. With more than 45,000 words and over a year of editorial work later, it showcases why this masterpiece remains prevalent within popular culture across television, gaming, film and literature. We believe Apple Music Classical's expert storytelling can play a meaningful role in the global celebrations of this extraordinary artistic treasure.”

Alongside the Listening Guide, Apple Music and Apple Music Classical today [31 July] launch a range of content celebrating the enduring impact of Wagner's masterpiece, including:

Four newly curated Ring playlists exploring themes including Power & Greed, Love & Humanity, Nature & Magic, and Fate & Foreboding, offering both a welcoming starting point and deeper pathways into Wagner's vast musical drama.

A dedicated Ring destination on Apple Music which brings together recordings, playlists and editorial content exploring the work's influence on modern culture

Apple Music Classical's celebrations of the Ring cycle will continue to grow beyond the 150th year, with new content including an exclusive artist-curated commentary playlist featuring leading figures from across classical and wider musical culture, including leading Wagner performers soprano Lise Davidsen and conductor Sir Antonio Pappano, and The Rest is History's Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook, will be added next month.

Explore the Ring on Apple Music Classical, including the full Listening Guide, at https://apple.co/TheRing

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