Gulf Coast Symphony To Pay Tribute To Andrew Lloyd Webber And More With MUSIC OF THE NIGHT

Join the Gulf Coast Symphony on Sunday, April 2, 2023 for "Music of the Night" at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW. In this one-night-only event, Tony Award-nominated Christiane Noll, Hugh Panaro and Dee Roscioli present Music of the Night. The show will feature all your favorite Andrew Lloyd Webber shows, from Phantom of the Opera to Evita, along with selections from Les Miserables, West Side Story, Miss Saigon & more!

Christiane Noll received Tony and Drama Desk award nominations and won a Helen Hayes award for her portrayal of Mother in the Kennedy Center Revival of Ragtime. She is currently starring in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway after starring in the record-breaking First National Tour. Other Broadway and National Tour appearances include Elf, Chaplin (Drama Desk Nom.), Urinetown (Ovation Award), The Mambo Kings (pre-Broadway), It Ain't Nothin' But The Blues, Jekyll & Hyde (FANY award), Grease, Miss Saigon, and South Pacific (Australia/Thailand). She was also featured in NBC's live broadcast of The Sound of Music starring Carrie Underwood.

Hugh Panaro is perhaps best known for having played the coveted role of the Phantom in Broadway's The Phantom of the Opera over 2,000 times, including the 25th Anniversary production. In fact, Hugh is one of the few actors to be cast by Harold Prince as both The Phantom and Raoul in the show's Broadway production and recently starred as the title role in the New York production of Sweeney Todd.

Dee Roscioli's home base is NYC but she has travelled the world singing and acting. Dee is best known for her 7 year record-breaking portrayal of Elphaba in the smash Broadway hit Wicked, where she led the Broadway, Chicago, San Francisco, and First National Touring companies. Most recently, Dee was seen on Broadway in The Cher Show, portraying the pop icon herself as both Star and Lady Cher. In 2015 she was invited into the closing company of the Broadway revival of Fiddler On The Roof playing the mischievous Fruma Sarah, which was filmed and archived for Lincoln Center's performance library.

Founded in late 1995 by its current music director and CEO, Dr. Andrew Kurtz, the Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) is now the second-largest non-profit performing arts organization in Lee county. The Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) endeavors to challenge convention-with its rich tradition of unique and innovative collaborations across multiple genres and disciplines, high-quality dynamic musical performances, active community engagement, and our commitment to social change through arts education. Our ultimate goal is to use music and the arts as a vehicle to unite and strengthen our community. The Gulf Coast Symphony is one of the cultural jewels of Southwest Florida and one of the most dynamic orchestras in the United States. The GCS comprises the Gulf Coast Symphony, the Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra, the Gulf Coast Jazz Collective, and the Music & Arts Community Center (MACC) which opened in January 2021. The GCS presents over 100 programs that present the best in classical music, jazz, world music, dance, opera, film and musical theater. The Symphony performs at both the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, and it's more intimate 300 seat theater at the MACC. For more information www.GulfCoastSymphony.org