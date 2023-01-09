Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra to Present 'Farrenc Symphony No.3' This Month

Symphony No. 3 in G minor, a work by Louise Farrenc, is the last of the symphonies she composed.

Jan. 09, 2023  

Join the Gulf Coast Symphony on January 14, 2023 at 7:30pm for "Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra: Farrenc Symphony No.3" at the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers. Symphony No. 3 in G minor, a work by Louise Farrenc, is the last of the symphonies she composed. It is the best known and most appreciated of her symphonies. Although less performed and recorded, it is nevertheless compared by the music journalist Tom Service to the symphonies of Felix Mendelssohn and Robert Schumann. This all French program also includes music by Milhaud and Gounod.

About The Gulf Coast Symphony

Founded in late 1995 by its current music director and CEO, Dr. Andrew Kurtz, the Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) is now the second-largest non-profit performing arts organization in Lee county. The Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) endeavors to challenge convention-with its rich tradition of unique and innovative collaborations across multiple genres and disciplines, high-quality dynamic musical performances, active community engagement, and our commitment to social change through arts education. Our ultimate goal is to use music and the arts as a vehicle to unite and strengthen our community. The Gulf Coast Symphony is one of the cultural jewels of Southwest Florida and one of the most dynamic orchestras in the United States. The GCS comprises the Gulf Coast Symphony, the Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra, the Gulf Coast Jazz Collective, and the Music & Arts Community Center (MACC) which opened in January 2021. The GCS presents over 100 programs that present the best in classical music, jazz, world music, dance, opera, film and musical theater. The Symphony performs at both the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, and its more intimate 300 seat theater at the MACC. For more information www.GulfCoastSymphony.org.

Performance Details:

What: Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra: Farrenc Symphony No.3
Where: Music & Arts Community Center (13411 Shire Ln, Fort Myers)
When: Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 7:30pm
Tickets are $35-$41
For ticket call 239.277.1700 or online at GulfCoastSymphony.org




Odyssey Opera and Boston Modern Orchestra Project Present the East Coast Premiere of Photo
Odyssey Opera and Boston Modern Orchestra Project Present the East Coast Premiere of Tobias Picker's AWAKENINGS
Odyssey Opera, in partnership with the Boston Modern Orchestra Project (BMOP), presents the East Coast premiere of Tobias Picker and Aryeh Lev Stollman's Awakenings (2022) Saturday, February 25, at 7:30 p.m.
Sarasota Orchestra Receives Grant From Impact100 SRQ Photo
Sarasota Orchestra Receives Grant From Impact100 SRQ
Sarasota Orchestra has been awarded a $110,500 grant from Impact100 SRQ. This substantial award will help advance Sarasota Orchestra's mission to engage, educate and enrich the community through high-quality, live musical experiences by funding the purchase and repair of instruments specifically designated for the Orchestra's education programs.
Giorgos Koumendakis To Serve As Artistic Director Of The Greek National Opera For A Third Photo
Giorgos Koumendakis To Serve As Artistic Director Of The Greek National Opera For A Third Consecutive Term
The Greek National Opera (GNO) has announced that — in accordance with a decision by the Greek Minister of Culture and Sports, Ms. Lina Mendon — GNO Artistic Director and composer Giorgos Koumendakis' tenure as has been renewed for three additional years, from 2023-2026.
Gulf Coast Symphony to Present FROM BROADWAY TO THE WEST END: A LOVE STORY This Month Photo
Gulf Coast Symphony to Present FROM BROADWAY TO THE WEST END: A LOVE STORY This Month
Join the Gulf Coast Symphony on Sunday, January 29, 2023 for 'From Broadway to the West End: A Love Story' at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW. In this one-night-only event, Tony Award-winner Bryce Pinkham and double Olivier Award nominee Scarlett Strallen will share their musical journey together.

