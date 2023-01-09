Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra to Present 'Farrenc Symphony No.3' This Month

Join the Gulf Coast Symphony on January 14, 2023 at 7:30pm for "Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra: Farrenc Symphony No.3" at the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers. Symphony No. 3 in G minor, a work by Louise Farrenc, is the last of the symphonies she composed. It is the best known and most appreciated of her symphonies. Although less performed and recorded, it is nevertheless compared by the music journalist Tom Service to the symphonies of Felix Mendelssohn and Robert Schumann. This all French program also includes music by Milhaud and Gounod.

About The Gulf Coast Symphony

Founded in late 1995 by its current music director and CEO, Dr. Andrew Kurtz, the Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) is now the second-largest non-profit performing arts organization in Lee county. The Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) endeavors to challenge convention-with its rich tradition of unique and innovative collaborations across multiple genres and disciplines, high-quality dynamic musical performances, active community engagement, and our commitment to social change through arts education. Our ultimate goal is to use music and the arts as a vehicle to unite and strengthen our community. The Gulf Coast Symphony is one of the cultural jewels of Southwest Florida and one of the most dynamic orchestras in the United States. The GCS comprises the Gulf Coast Symphony, the Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra, the Gulf Coast Jazz Collective, and the Music & Arts Community Center (MACC) which opened in January 2021. The GCS presents over 100 programs that present the best in classical music, jazz, world music, dance, opera, film and musical theater. The Symphony performs at both the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, and its more intimate 300 seat theater at the MACC. For more information www.GulfCoastSymphony.org.

Performance Details:

What: Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra: Farrenc Symphony No.3

Where: Music & Arts Community Center (13411 Shire Ln, Fort Myers)

When: Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 7:30pm

Tickets are $35-$41

For ticket call 239.277.1700 or online at GulfCoastSymphony.org