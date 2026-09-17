Grand Teton Music Festival to Launch New Partnership With Jackson Hole Chamber Music

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The Grand Teton Music Festival and Jackson Hole Chamber Music will enter into a historic chamber music partnership beginning in 2027, marking a new chapter in GTMF's commitment to supporting year-round musical experiences for the Jackson Hole community.

Through the pilot partnership, Jackson Hole Chamber Music will present fall and winter performances in GTMF's newly renovated Walk Festival Hall, extending the use of the venue and bringing JHCM's intimate, world-class programming to GTMF's home throughout the shoulder and winter months.

For GTMF, the partnership represents an opportunity to support another leading nonprofit arts organization while furthering its mission to engage, entertain, educate, and inspire local and seasonal communities through exceptional live music. The collaboration also builds on GTMF's long-standing role as a cultural cornerstone of Jackson Hole, creating additional opportunities for audiences to experience chamber music throughout the year.

Entering its 10th season in 2027, Jackson Hole Chamber Music has grown into one of the region's most celebrated classical music experiences. Curating intimate fall and winter performances at Antelope Trails Ranch and Center for the Arts each season, they bring together world-class musicians from around the country for performances of exceptional artistry.

Partnering with the Grand Teton Music Festival, among the finest music festivals in the world and a cultural cornerstone of Jackson Hole, marks a significant moment for the organization and the Teton County community. The partnership reflects the region's growing belief in the power of live music, a joint commitment to serving local audiences year-round, and continues to be a leading destination for premier, transformative arts experiences.

The renovated Walk Festival Hall will refine and preserve the remarkable acoustic in the space, honing it to further support chamber music performances with the addition of custom recital towers. The hall, currently under construction, will reopen in Summer 2027 and is projected to add 35 new events year-round outside of the Grand Teton Music Festival's summer season, expanding the community's access to arts and culture in Jackson Hole.

Tickets for Jackson Hole Chamber Music's Fall Festival are on sale now at http://jhchambermusic.org. Tickets for the Grand Teton Music Festival's year-round concerts and Metropolitan Opera in HD broadcasts go on sale on October 1 at gtmf.org.​

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