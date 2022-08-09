Grand Teton Music Festival Livestreams Concerts This Month

This summer season, the Grand Teton Music Festival (GTMF) is thrilled to offer two livestreamed concerts, led by Music Director Sir Donald Runnicles on August 20 and 27, 2022. On August 20, the Festival Orchestra gives the U.S. Premiere of living composer Detlev Glanert's homage to Brahms, Idyllium, and Ingrid Fliter performs Robert Schumann's popular Piano Concerto. Brahms' Symphony No. 1 closes this grand program. GTMF concludes its 2022 summer season with a semi-staged concert production of La bohème (August 27), a hallmark of its 2022 opera initiative. Both performances can be viewed for free at gtmf.org.

Sir Donald Runnicles remarks, "Opera is one of my greatest passions, and I'm delighted that GTMF is entering the world of opera while remaining true to its roots of orchestral performance and superb chamber music concerts. We can't wait to share La bohème with viewers around the world and give the U.S. premiere of lauded composer Detlev Glandert's Idyllium."

GTMF's semi-staged production of La bohème (August 27), features an all-star cast of Nicole Cabell (Mimì), Jonathan Tetelman (Rodolfo), Meechot Marrero (Musetta), Ryan Speedo Green (Colline), Thomas Lehman (Marcello), and Carlton Ford (Schaunard). Sir Donald Runnicles, who is also General Music Director of the Deutsche Oper Berlin, leads the Festival Orchestra in this concert version of Puccini's classic opera, directed by David Lefkowich. Presented in a creative and transportive semi-staged production, this timeless classic is the start of a new operatic tradition at GTMF.

GTMF sees livestreamed concerts as an opportunity to reach viewers around the globe and is thrilled to share this array of music with audiences everywhere. In addition to the livestreamed events, WyomingPBS will rebroadcast selections from both performances this fall, which will be available to watch from anywhere at wyomingpbs.org. Please visit gtmf.org for details and updates.

