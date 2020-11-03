Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Firebird Pops Orchestra Plays Halloween Performance Featuring Songs From PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Article Pixel

The Firebird Pops Orchestra was launched to help change the perception that the arts are doomed during COVID and are capable of "rising from the ashes."

Nov. 3, 2020  

In July, the Firebird Pops Orchestra was launched to help change the perception that the arts are doomed during COVID and are capable of "rising from the ashes."

They began with a remote performance of Harry Potter, and just this past Saturday released a Halloween performance of Phantom of the Opera.

Check out the video below!


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • Pioneer Theatre Company Launches Virtual Holiday Bazaar
  • Legendary Violinist Pinchas to Join Utah Symphony for Four Live Performances
  • VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of Christopher Sieber's Upcoming Concert at Birdland!
  • Exclusive: Beth Malone Sings 'On My Own' from LES MISERABLES as Part of The Seth Concert Series; Re-Airs Today at 3pm and Available On Demand!