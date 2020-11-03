Firebird Pops Orchestra Plays Halloween Performance Featuring Songs From PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Firebird Pops Orchestra was launched to help change the perception that the arts are doomed during COVID and are capable of "rising from the ashes."

They began with a remote performance of Harry Potter, and just this past Saturday released a Halloween performance of Phantom of the Opera.

Check out the video below!

